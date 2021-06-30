Jonah Goldberg: Infrastructure battle bodes well for our politics

The popularity of infrastructure is also why progressive Democrats call $6 trillion of additional spending (on social services and “transformational” Green New Deal projects) “human infrastructure.”

It’s like one of those game shows where you can cram as much stuff as possible into a shopping cart. So long as progressives can claim that the items on their wish list fit in the infrastructure cart, they think they can make it happen. But if the moderates fill a cart solely with the traditional stuff, it will make it infinitely harder for Democrats to claim a second cart is actually infrastructure, no matter the terminology.

Last week, President Biden praised the moderates’ infrastructure deal as precisely the sort of bipartisan compromise he was elected to deliver. Then, a short while later, he stepped in it by announcing that he wouldn’t sign the compromise deal unless Congress passed human infrastructure, too. Republicans threw a fit, saying (correctly) that such linkage was never part of the deal.