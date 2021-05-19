Jonah Goldberg: Independents are part of the partisan problem

The rise of the tea parties made the rebellion obvious. When I’d speak to very right-wing tea party audiences, I’d get barraged with questions about purging “RINOs” and “Rockefeller Republicans” such as Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell and John Boehner, despite that they were the most conservative congressional leaders of the last century.

Presidential candidates Sanders and Trump were both insurgents. The chief difference was that Trump succeeded.

The insurgent boom puts the parties in a bind. Whether or not they are nominally independents, the insurgents chase moderates out of the party. Some will defect to the other party — as happened in 2020 — but many of them still opt to vote for the perceived lesser of two evils come Election Day. This means the party in question never pays much of a price for catering to the crazies, and it lacks meaningful incentives to change that. If the GOP were a healthy party, its losses in the Georgia Senate runoff would have been a cautionary tale about pandering to the noisy, whiny anti-establishment insurgency.