Jonah Goldberg: If this has been a super decade, why are we still so angry?

These and other trends are part of the broader failure of our institutions — political, cultural and familial — to give people a sense of meaning and belonging. People want to be part of something larger than themselves, and when they can’t find that close to home, they look to politics and ideology to provide a sense of identity they can’t find where they live.

Another source of national grumpiness is the plight of young people. Saddled with debt and lacking a clear flight path to the middle class, the young are increasingly skeptical of capitalism.

Psychologist Jonathan Haidt suggests we’ve been raising our children to be more fragile and less tolerant of ideas they don’t like or find threatening. I think he’s right, but that’s clearly not the whole of the problem (as Haidt would readily concede). After all, complaining about “these kids today” has been an American pastime since Alexander Hamilton was a troublemaker at King’s College (now Columbia University). Also, more importantly, the angriest and most divisive people today aren’t youngsters but oldsters.

