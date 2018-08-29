Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE IN... NORTHEASTERN DANE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT WEDNESDAY. * AT 253 PM CDT, MADISON CITY OFFICIALS CONTINUE TO REPORT MULTIPLE ROAD CLOSURES IN THE VICINITY OF WHERE THE YAHARA RIVER CUTS THROUGH THE ISTHMUS. THIS IS DUE TO FLOODING RESULTING FROM WATER BEING RELEASED FROM LAKE MENDOTA VIA THE TENNEY DAM, AS WELL AS BACKWATER FROM LAKE MONONA. FLOOD WATERS ARE AFFECTING MADISON'S NEAR EAST SIDE ON THE ISTHMUS EAST OF BLAIR STREET. MANY ROADS HAVE WATER ON THEM OR ARE CLOSED IN THAT AREA INCLUDING EAST JOHNSON STREET. EAST WASHINGTON AVENUE HAS LANE RESTRICTIONS DUE TO WATER ON THE PAVEMENT. PLEASE VISIT THE CITY OF MADISON'S WEBSITE FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&