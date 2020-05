Jonah Goldberg: History isn’t always written by the winners

Then there’s the question of how historians will treat the Trump presidency. If you talk to some in the administration, you’ll hear that history will vindicate them. I find it difficult to contain my skepticism about that. Indeed, even those who say it tend to avoid claiming that history will be kind to Trump himself. Rather, they say that certain policies will be justified, or that individuals who sacrificed much to keep the White House on the rails will get some sympathy.

Maybe. Still, if I had to bet, once Trump is out of power, the vast majority of administration memoirs will be self-serving and thus quite damning of Trump’s presidency.

On the other hand, something Cannato told me makes me think I could be wrong. In the modern era, the winners didn’t write the losers’ history. The losers wrote their own. After World War I, the Germans wrote their version of events — about how they were stabbed in the back by traitors and Jews — which is one reason we got World War II. Similarly, the Japanese lost WWII but wrote their own history and have thus failed to address the legacy of Imperial Japan.