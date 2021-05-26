Jonah Goldberg: GOP: ‘Mostly peaceful’ for me, not for thee

All of this has had an effect. Some 55% of Republicans recently told Ipsos/Reuters that they strongly or somewhat agree that the riot at the Capitol was led by “violent left-wing protesters trying to make Trump look bad.” Nearly the same number believe the protesters were “mostly peaceful.” And 53% of Republicans think Trump is the actual president while 60% strongly or somewhat believe that the election was stolen from Trump.

Those last two findings are crucial because the violence was motivated by these false beliefs. It’s amazing how easily Republicans can see how the rhetoric of BLM activists can create a permission structure for violence, but they become utterly blind to the same point when it comes to violence at the seat of our government.

Many legitimate arguments can be made against a special commission to study Jan. 6. Congress already has the power to investigate and is doing so. Many Democrats surely want to use the commission to score partisan points. Hundreds of criminal cases are underway, and Congress should be reluctant to muck with them.