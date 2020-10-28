Jonah Goldberg: GOP disdain for big cities is a losing strategy

I don’t mean to belittle that America. I like that America and think it’s a repository of values worth celebrating. But American conservatism shouldn’t be reduced to nostalgic agrarianism.

Stadtluft macht frei (“city air makes you free”) is a German phrase dating back to the Middle Ages. Legally, it described a rule that if a serf lived in a city for a year and a day, his feudal master could no longer claim him. But the phrase came to mean more than simply a way of escaping feudal bondage. Cities have long been where the poor and the enterprising go to find opportunity and prosperity, to sculpt their lives amid the economic dynamism that conservatives are supposed to celebrate. Cities are where most immigrants go to pursue the American dream. And it’s not just immigrants from other countries. A good rule of thumb for determining whether a state is trending “red” or “blue” is to look at whether young people are moving in or out.

Of the more than 3,100 counties in the United States, 31 of them account for nearly a third of gross domestic product and the lion’s share of growth in good jobs. The combined payrolls of Amazon and Kroger are about equal to the total number of agricultural workers.