Jonah Goldberg: Give globalism its due for speedy vaccine rollout

As a free market guy, I don’t mind this flip-flopping too much. Wars and pandemics are traditional exceptions to the rules of limited government. And it’s always nice to see liberals acknowledge the glories of the private sector, even if it’s just to deny Trump bragging rights.

The more worrisome and annoying political ploy is the effort to claim these vaccines in the name of nationalism. On Dec. 3, Pence declared that “only in America could you see the kind of innovation that’s resulted in the development of a vaccine in record time.” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, recently mocked the Canadian prime minister for relying on an American-made vaccine.

In Britain, Gavin Williamson, the education secretary, made an even bolder claim about their vaccine approval process: “I just reckon we’ve got the very best people in this country and we’ve obviously got the best medical regulators, much better than the French have, much better than the Belgians have, much better than the Americans have. That doesn’t surprise me at all, because we are a much better country than every single one of them.”

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Russia’s vaccine, named “Sputnik V,” is the subject of a broad nationalist and anti-Western propaganda campaign.

It’s all nonsense.