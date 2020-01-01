Jonah Goldberg: Get ready for a nasty 2020 presidential campaign

Of course, that nickname is useful for the other charge near and dear to Trump World: that it’s Biden who’s corrupt, not the president. At times the argument becomes a kind of dysfunctional mobius strip. “Quid Pro Quo Joe,” they claim, outrageously did what Trump is accused of by improperly pressuring the Ukrainian government. (Evidence of this is scant.) But if Trump improperly pressured the Ukrainians (as ample evidence suggests) would that be an outrage? “Of course not! All foreign policy is about quid pro quo!”

If Biden becomes the Democratic nominee, this is precisely how the campaign will play out: a kind of louder echo of 2016. A vast endeavor of “I know you are but what am I?” in which the president invites the machinery at his disposal to muddy the waters enough that everyone seems equally dirty. As with his campaign against Hillary Clinton, the president can’t make a majority like him, but he can certainly turn voters against his opponent.

The Trump campaign didn’t concoct the 2016 PizzaGate conspiracy theory (that the Clintons had something to do with a pedophile ring in a D.C. pizza joint). But he gave enough of a signal boost to the trolls — with retweets and interviews — that the line demarcating outrageous behavior moved far enough to make his antics seem in bounds. Now, Trump’s antics are, by definition, presidential and the policy of the GOP.