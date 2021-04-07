Jonah Goldberg: Georgia election flap underscores our collection action problem

But none of this matters. First, both political parties seem to have forgotten that a pandemic required reasonable changes from the norm. The Trumpists want to pretend none of that was really necessary— or even the point. They claim it was all done to steal the election. Democrats want to pretend that those extraordinary pandemic measures were ordinary and any attempt to roll them back even a little amounts to a Republican effort to steal future elections.

But the real problem is the incentive structure. Democrats are eagerly pushing the Jim Crow narrative, in part because many believe it to be true, but also because it’s useful for turning out their base. Republicans, meanwhile, cling to Trump’s stolen election lie because he remains popular with their base. And much of the media just follows along.

This political situation is the opposite of the “bootleggers and Baptists” incentive model at work. In the early 20th century, bootleggers supported Baptist prohibitions against selling booze on Sundays because that policy drove up demand and prices for their product. Though the two groups had divergent moral views, they had parallel pragmatic interests.