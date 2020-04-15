Jonah Goldberg: Federalism flip-flop shows Trump has no ideological framework

His supporters have cheered him for that. “Why States ‘Governing Themselves’ During the Coronavirus Outbreak Is a Good Thing,” proclaimed the headline on one typical piece in The Federalist.

Trump was largely correct about the Constitution, even though he certainly could have done more than he did. Governors hold most of the “police powers” in our country. The president, at least without the authorization of Congress, cannot ban interstate travel, shutter businesses or force people to stay in their homes, nor can he (or governors either) force people back to work if they don’t think it’s safe to leave their homes.

The problem, as is so often the case, is that Trump’s motivations are virtually never rooted in any overarching theory or principle. Trump’s invocation of federalism was never grounded in constitutional fidelity but in a desire to avoid blame and have local officials he could second-guess or scapegoat.

“Gov. Inslee, that’s the state of Washington ... and you know, he’s always complaining,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “And your governor of Michigan, I mean, she’s not stepping up. I don’t know if she knows what’s going on. But all she does is sit there and blame the federal government. She doesn’t get it done. And we send her a lot.”