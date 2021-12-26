Jonah Goldberg: Defeat for Build Back Better might not be a disaster for Biden

You know that old tale about the guy stranded on a rooftop during a flood who beseeches God to rescue him? A neighbor in a rowboat comes and offers to rescue him. “No, I’ve asked God to save me,” the man says. Then a police boat makes the same offer, and he gives the same reply. Finally, a helicopter arrives, same response.

The flood claims the man and, when he gets to heaven, he berates the Almighty: “I had faith in you, but you didn’t save me. You let me drown. Why?”

God says: “What are you talking about? I sent two boats and a helicopter for you. What more do you want?”

Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia may not be on a rescue mission from God, but the Democrats would be wise to see him that way.

Manchin recently told Fox News’ Bret Baier that he was a no vote on President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan. The response from the White House and Democrats was one of poorly contained fury and unbridled panic. It was a blow to the future of “democracy” and the death of Biden’s domestic agenda and perhaps his presidency.

A lot of this outrage is premised on the same misreading of political reality that led the Democrats to push the plan in the first place.