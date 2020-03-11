Jonah Goldberg: Coronavirus appears to be immune to Trump’s powers

The president has a number of superpowers — shamelessness, a gift for entertaining his base, the ability to bring out the worst in his enemies and, relatedly, a gift for benefiting from political polarization. The political downsides of these abilities are significant, but they’re manageable when the economy is strong. And they would have been fairly trivial in a contest against a socialist opponent. But none of these weapons are well-suited to combating a massive disease outbreak that has the ability to stifle economic supply and demand.

Trump’s unwavering braggadocio is entertaining (to some) when the stakes are low, but it’s unnerving during a public health crisis. Trump’s insistence at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab last week that he has a natural gift for understanding the science of pandemics because his uncle was a nuclear physicist at MIT is not exactly the presidential equivalent of a good bedside manner. It’s about as reassuring as saying, “I’m not an epidemiologist, but I did stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night.”

A more revealing sign that the president is ill-equipped to deal with this challenge is his irrepressible need to move back to his comfort zone, by minimizing the nature of the threat, overpromising the timeline for a vaccine, blaming his enemies and shifting the conversation back to himself and his grievances.