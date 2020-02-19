Jonah Goldberg: Bloomberg-Sanders battle could determine the Democrats’ future

The Bloomberg-Bernie battle is almost like a comic book come to life. The two combatants cover almost every cliché on the right-wing scorecard.

The right couldn’t have invented a better candidate than Bernie Sanders. In 1971, he was kicked out of a commune for talking too much. In 1987 (!), he recorded a folk album. The following year, he got married and left the next day for a combination fact-finding trip and honeymoon in the Soviet Union. When he returned, he sounded a bit like Lincoln Steffens, the famous journalist who’d said of the USSR, “I have seen the future and it works.” In Steffens’ defense, he visited in 1919, two years after its founding and before most of the inconvenient mass murder and starvation. Sanders thought the Soviet Union was the future three years before it collapsed.

Of course, this isn’t why most of Sanders’ fans like him. He was on the right side of the civil rights movement when it really mattered. He’s been a consistent advocate of what he calls democratic socialism here at home. And he’s an unreconstructed enemy of the economic elites, particularly the hated “billionaire class.”