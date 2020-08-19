Jonah Goldberg: Birtherism makes an unwelcome return in 2020 race

What’s pointless and stupid is using Harris, Joe Biden’s half-Jamaican, half-Indian but legally all-American running mate, as the poster girl for the issue. At least Eastman had something of an excuse in that birthright citizenship has been his white whale for a long time, and any news peg will do when you’re obsessed with a topic, I suppose.

On the other hand, Eastman and his co-religionists on this issue weren’t as enthusiastic about using the presidential bid of Republican John McCain (born in Panama) as fodder for their theories, not to mention Ted Cruz (born in Canada). It seems that having elected officials who are supposedly less than 100 percent American is only terrifying when those officials are Democrats, particularly nonwhite Democrats.

But Trump’s decision to promote this new “birther” claim — immediately triggering his surrogates to do likewise — suggests that Trump thinks he can run a 2016 campaign in 2020. This shouldn’t be surprising given that he’s often governed as if that campaign never really ended, acting like a heckler of the government he supposedly runs.

And that’s the problem. Because even if you think his 2016 campaign proved he was the four-dimensional chess master of legend and fable, and even if you enjoy his 24/7 “own the libs” presidency, this just isn’t 2016 anymore.