Jonah Goldberg: Biden uses competition as a marketing tool

Even within the context of the Cold War, the competitive spirit led to excess. In 1989, about nine months before the fall of the Berlin Wall, policymakers were fretting that the Soviet Union could beat us in the race to develop high-definition TV.

Politicians deploy the rhetoric of competitiveness for three reasons. First, it lends a kind of macho heft to what politicians and policymakers want to do anyway. Second, it appeals to team spirit. Conceptually, it’s basically nationalism stripped of its unpleasant connotations. The message is: We all need to get on board with this agenda to beat the other guys. That’s why Biden raised the supposed problem of reaching consensus. The upshot is we can’t waste time arguing among ourselves.

Third, it fuels the assumption that policymakers actually know what to do to make us more competitive. We can’t just let the market work — we need to invest in this or that, the way we invest in munitions factories during a war.

This was the argument politicians made about Japan in the 1980s. We were in a race to win the future with Japan, and so we had to mimic their industrial policy. And this is how politicians talk about China today.