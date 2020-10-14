Jonah Goldberg: Biden blew it on the court-packing question

As a strategy, that’s pretty normal — politicians often duck controversial questions that divide their coalition and unite the opposition. But as an answer, the explanation was a hot mess.

Biden should have taken a page from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Until the GOP lost the House, Trump constantly cajoled, pleaded and demanded that McConnell eliminate the Senate’s legislative filibuster. McConnell refused to entertain the notion. He just said, “The votes aren’t there to change it.”

Of course McConnell opposes eliminating the filibuster. And if his past statements count for anything, Biden opposes court packing. If Biden had just said, “The votes aren’t there. This is all hypothetical,” the message to his base would have been: “Get the votes! Flip the Senate!” The message to moderates: “He’s so reasonable.”

A one-day story, if that.

If Biden’s aim was to prevent court packing from dominating campaign coverage, he failed. Saying aloud that you won’t answer an important question because the answer will be controversial isn’t something any politician should do. It only chums the water.