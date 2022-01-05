Jonah Goldberg: As far as political satire goes, ‘Don’t Look Up’ fails in more ways than one

McKay told NPR that he joined with Sirota to write the movie because, “We’re both incredibly frustrated with the lack of coverage of the climate crisis. You know, it’s usually the fourth or fifth story. It’s never the right tone, which should be much more urgent.”

Really? Where do these guys get their news? Many news outlets have full-time reporters dedicated to climate change. Just last year ABC News and CNN created full-time climate change news teams. The Washington Post and the New York Times were already there. In April, Time magazine ran another of many cover stories on climate change showing a burning map of the world under the headline, “Climate Is Everything.” In 1989, Time skipped Person of the Year and made “Endangered Earth” the “Planet of the Year.”

In McKay’s movie, what is supposed to be the New York Times drops its coverage of the planet-killing asteroid story when it fails to get good web traffic. Do I really need to be the one to defend the New York Times from this idiotic insinuation?

Like a robot watching the news, McKay watches the near-daily coverage of climate change and says, “wHeRE IS tHE cLImATE HySTeria!?!”