Jonah Goldberg: Anti-vax hysteria is anything but pro-life

Even after the White House explained that federal workers would not be enlisted for this effort, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., warned that this could lay the groundwork to “go door to door and take your guns. They could go door-to-door and take your Bibles.”

Now that would be unconstitutional.

But going to extraordinary lengths to fight a pandemic isn’t. In 1796, Congress passed “An Act Relative to Quarantine,” authorizing the president “to direct the revenue-officers and the officers commanding forts ... to aid in the execution of quarantine and in the execution of the health laws of the states.”

The president was George Washington, a man with some passing knowledge of the Constitution.

But you don’t have to go back centuries to understand that federal action is neither illegal nor unconstitutional. Helping localities promote vaccination was part of the March COVID relief package, and such efforts have been underway since April.

Besides, what’s wrong with going door to door to inform people where, how and why they should get vaccinated?