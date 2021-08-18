Jonah Goldberg: Afghanistan withdrawal shows allies that US isn’t a reliable partner

But on Afghanistan, the president’s hands were tied. On Saturday and again on Monday, Biden insisted he “inherited” Trump’s deal and his hands were tied. But, wanting it both ways, he also said he agreed with the policy that was forced on him.

It’s true, Trump’s disastrous deal with the Taliban would have had us withdraw by May 1, but because Biden was such a grown-up, he extended the deadline to Sept. 11 — the 20-year anniversary of the attack that set this war in motion. In messaging terms, it was singularly the most idiotic date Biden could pick. But he justified the extension to ensure that, “We will not conduct a hasty rush to the exit. We’ll do it — we’ll do it responsibly, deliberately and safely.”On Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken what to make of the spectacle in Afghanistan not looking particularly responsible, deliberate or safe. Blinken’s response: “I think it shows that we were prepared. The president was prepared for every contingency as this moved forward.”But Blinken also admitted, “the fact of the matter is, we’ve seen that that force has been unable to defend the country, and that has happened more quickly than we anticipated.”