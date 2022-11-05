 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOU TOON

Jokers and clowns win this week's You Toon caption contest

Winning Jack-o'-lantern You Toon

Tom Worden of Middleton is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Tom!

His caption about a Jack-o’-lantern between yard signs beat out more than 90 entries. He wins publication of this line with today’s finished cartoon and will also receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Christa Toser

  • of Middleton: “I can’t put down roots here. Even the soil is too divided.”

Pete Lien

  • of Edgerton: “I feel like this is a choice between candy corn and circus peanuts.”

Lisa Grueneberg

  • of Monona: “Please, somebody just smash me!”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

