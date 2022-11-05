Jokers and clowns win this week's You Toon caption contest

Tom Worden of Middleton is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Tom!
His caption about a Jack-o’-lantern between yard signs beat out more than 90 entries. He wins publication of this line with today’s finished cartoon and will also receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Christa Toser
- of Middleton: “I can’t put down roots here. Even the soil is too divided.”
Pete Lien
- of Edgerton: “I feel like this is a choice between candy corn and circus peanuts.”
Lisa Grueneberg
- of Monona: “Please, somebody just smash me!”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.