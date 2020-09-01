Jessie Opoien: Why won't Ron Johnson and Donald Trump condemn vigilante violence?

Substitute “17-year-olds summoned by a call to protect a mechanic’s shop across state lines” and I think we’re still on the right track.

There is so little we can cling to right now in the way of shared values or mutually agreed upon facts. Let’s even, for this moment, take the shooting of Jacob Blake out of the equation, just in case that’s holding anyone up.

Can we really not all agree that vigilante “justice” is not a system we condone? Can we not agree that protests, even when they result in property damage, do not warrant gunfire dispensed by an unregulated “militia” member? That holes in buildings do not warrant holes in bodies?

Much like our senior senator, our president cannot.

“I think it’s disgraceful,” Trump said of the death of 39-year-old Danielson, who was associated with right-wing and Pro-Trump causes, during a White House news conference on Monday.

Indeed, it is.

And what about Rittenhouse?