Opinion | Wisconsin GOP mimics Orwell’s Thought Police

George Orwell’s "Nineteen Eighty-Four" warned of a dystopian future where totalitarians imposed societal restrictions so rigid that any dissent was punished as a “thought crimes.” To establish their authoritarian order, the fascists described in Orwell novel banned words.
“Don't you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought? In the end we shall make thought-crime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it,” went the plan. “Every concept that can ever be needed will be expressed by exactly one word, with its meaning rigidly defined and all its subsidiary meanings rubbed out and forgotten.”
Orwell writes of how the protagonist of the book, Winston Smith, is told of “the process” that would narrow not just the scope and character of debates but of imaginable conversations: “Every year fewer and fewer words, and the range of consciousness always a little smaller. Even now, of course, there's no reason or excuse for committing thought-crime. It's merely a question of self-discipline, reality-control. But in the end there won't be any need even for that. … Has it ever occurred to you, Winston, that by the year 2050, at the very latest, not a single human being will be alive who could understand such a conversation as we are having now?”
Published in 1949, in the wilderness period when the horrors of World War II gave way to the horrors of the Cold War, "Nineteen Eighty-Four" proved to be an enormously influential book. So much so that to this day tortured efforts are made to identify “Orwellian” patterns in contemporary governance. Often, it’s a stretch.
But not in the Wisconsin Legislature, where last week the Republican-controlled Assembly literally voted to ban words — and the ideas associated with them — from being taught in the states public schools.
The targeted words were not obscene. Rather, they were terms used to describe and challenge an obscenity: systemic racism.
With the full approval of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, the chamber voted 60-38 to prevent schools from teaching concepts associated with critical race theory, the academic project that seeks to identify ways in which a history of slavery, segregation and the ongoing bias against people of color influences contemporary laws and practices.
Critical race theory is primarily taught and researched at the graduate level on college campuses. It’s not a part of the curriculums in Wisconsin’s elementary and secondary schools. So why are Republicans like Vos and Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, so concerned?
State Rep. LaKeshia Myers, a veteran educator who serves in the Assembly as a Democrat representing Milwaukee, suggests the Republicans are seeking to “sow seeds of division and hate” by identifying the very discussion of racism as a threat.
It is hard to see any other explanation for the drive by Vos, Wichgers and their fellow Republicans to prevent classroom discussions of “structural racism,” “systemic racism,” “racial prejudice” and “white supremacy.” Notably, they also want to ban words that describe appropriate and necessary responses to prejudice, such as “anti-racism,” “abolitionist teaching” and “social justice.”
Gov. Tony Evers is expected to veto this legislation if it comes to his desk, which is good. But that won’t alter the jarring reality that the “Thought Police” Orwell warned of have taken control of Wisconsin Legislature.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
