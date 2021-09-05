Opinion | To be like FDR, Joe Biden must strengthen labor

In historic centers of union strength, such as Wisconsin, so-called “right-to-work” laws have been implemented by Republican governors to undermine the freedom of workers to organize unions. Anti-worker zealot Scott Walker was defeated for reelection in 2018, but the laws he used to attack worker rights remain on the books in Wisconsin, along with similar laws in the majority of American states.

As in FDR’s day, federal action is needed, and that’s the PRO Act. With a strong push from Wisconsin Representatives Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, and Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, the measure passed the House. But it’s stuck in the Senate, where Republicans have blocked action with the same filibuster they are using to prevent democracy reforms.

There won’t be a new New Deal without a strategy to get around the filibuster and enact legislation that strengthens the hand of American workers. As the late AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said before his death on Aug. 5: "The PRO Act would protect and empower workers to exercise our freedom to organize a bargain. It's a game changer. If you really want to correct inequality in this country — wages and wealth inequality, opportunity and inequality of power — passing the PRO Act is absolutely essential to doing that."

SARA NELSON AT IDEA FEST

The Capital Times Idea Fest will on Sept. 17 feature a keynote conversation with the most dynamic labor leader in the country: Sara Nelson — the international president of the Association of Flight Attendants and a key member of the AFL-CIO executive board. Hailed by activists and labor writers as “a new kind of union leader,” Nelson will discuss fighting sexism and racism in workplaces, extending the influence of organized labor and forging the next economy in the aftermath of the pandemic. To hear Nelson and attend the festival on the UW-Madison campus, go to captimesideafest.com.

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times.

