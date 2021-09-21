Opinion | There’s a better democracy just across the border

Singh has certainly done that in the current campaign, especially on environmental issues. "Justin Trudeau promised to tackle climate change in 2015 and 2019," says the NDP leader. "But he has the worst climate record in the G7 — and he increased subsidies to big oil. We can't afford another four years of broken promises."

In the U.S., where the political system is weighted against dynamic democracy in general, and alternatives to major parties in particular, Singh's critique might be dismissed as valid but insufficient to make the case for breaking with the two-party duopoly.

But Canada's parliamentary system is considerably friendlier to political alternatives. Smaller parties have an easier time gaining ballot access, get more coverage in the media and often have regional bases of strength, as does the Bloc Québécois in Quebec. The NDP has historically enjoyed significant support in Canada's far west and in a number of heavily unionized communities, and it has made considerable progress in recent years in the country's most populous province, Ontario.

No one expected the NDP to form the next government. But its strength forced the Liberals — and even the Conservatives — to adopt stronger policies to address the climate crisis and challenges facing the health care system.

That’s one of the advantages of a multi-party democracy, where progressive parties have avenues to leverage the process on behalf of the economic, social and racial justice, and a future for the planet.

