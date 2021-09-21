Opinion | There’s a better democracy just across the border

Wisconsin was once a multi-party democracy.
Ninety years ago, four major parties competed for power in the state. The Republicans had long been dominant, but their broad coalition was coming apart and many of the party’s dissident members would soon form the independent Progressive Party. The Socialists, who formed the second-largest party in the state Legislature in the 1920s and early 1930s, held the mayoralty of Milwaukee. And the Democrats, historically a weak party that existed primarily to distribute patronage when their partisan allies won the White House, was about to achieve breakthrough wins for governor and the U.S. Senate in 1932.
The Democratic success was short-lived. By 1934, Progressives were on the march. They ran so well in 1934 and 1936 that that the Democrats were consigned to third-party status.
But that’s the past. Today Wisconsin, like other American states, is a narrowly defined political duopoly.
Polls show most American voters wish they had alternatives to the two major parties. There are even some prominent participants in the contemporary process who recognize its insufficiency. “In any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, said during the 2020 presidential campaign. “But in America, we are.”
In the U.S., both major parties are election machines that focus primarily on defeating one another. Reliant upon special interest money and deferent to personalities, the parties and their media echo chamber embrace a system where progressive voters are told there is no alternative to a Democratic Party that often bows to centrist blackmail, while principled conservative voters are told there is no alternative to a Republican Party that is a reflection of Donald Trump.
It is not that way in other countries.
In Germany, when voters go to the polls this coming Sunday, they’ll choose between six parties that have a realistic chance of winning substantial numbers of parliamentary seats. Under the German system, the next government will likely be a coalition including as many as three parties.
In Canada, where voters went to the polls Monday, at least five parties were positioned to win parliamentary seats. As the election approached, there was much speculation about the prospect that a coalition might be formed — involving the Liberals led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the New Democratic Party that is led by criminal defense lawyer and human rights activist Jagmeet Singh.
During the Trump interregnum, Trudeau was celebrated by American liberals because of his stark contrast — stylistically and on many issues — with the infernal president. But in Canada many progressives were frustrated by the prime minister's tendency to talk a good game on the global stage while governing cautiously at home — especially when it came to addressing economic inequality, strengthening the country's single-payer national health care program, responding to historically neglected indigenous communities and taking the necessary steps to tackle the climate crisis.
Trudeau has been good on a number of issues. But not good enough, say Singh and the left-leaning New Democrats, who argue that Canada is "Ready for Better" — with an emphasis on expanding the welfare state, raising wages, reforming the criminal justice system and taxing the rich. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who represents a state that borders Canada, recognized the party’s appeal last week.
"There's one party that stood up for working people in the pandemic. One leader who has the courage to make the wealthy pay their fair share so everyone gets the medication they need," announced the former presidential candidate. "That's why I support the NDP and Jagmeet Singh."
Singh responded: "Bernie, you have fought courageously for public health care, affordable medication, making the rich pay their fair share, and tackling the climate crisis. We’re doing the same here. Canada, better is possible. But, you have to vote for it!"
In Canada, they can vote for it.
The NDP is the political descendent of the radical Cooperative Commonwealth Federation, a party that rose out of the same prairie populist ferment that gave rise to Wisconsin’s Progressive Party. Under the leadership of the late Tommy Douglas, the NDP laid the foundation for Canada's national health care system. Historically backed by progressive labor unions, the NDP positions itself to the left of the Liberals.
Singh has certainly done that in the current campaign, especially on environmental issues. "Justin Trudeau promised to tackle climate change in 2015 and 2019," says the NDP leader. "But he has the worst climate record in the G7 — and he increased subsidies to big oil. We can't afford another four years of broken promises."
In the U.S., where the political system is weighted against dynamic democracy in general, and alternatives to major parties in particular, Singh's critique might be dismissed as valid but insufficient to make the case for breaking with the two-party duopoly.
But Canada's parliamentary system is considerably friendlier to political alternatives. Smaller parties have an easier time gaining ballot access, get more coverage in the media and often have regional bases of strength, as does the Bloc Québécois in Quebec. The NDP has historically enjoyed significant support in Canada's far west and in a number of heavily unionized communities, and it has made considerable progress in recent years in the country's most populous province, Ontario.
No one expected the NDP to form the next government. But its strength forced the Liberals — and even the Conservatives — to adopt stronger policies to address the climate crisis and challenges facing the health care system.
That’s one of the advantages of a multi-party democracy, where progressive parties have avenues to leverage the process on behalf of the economic, social and racial justice, and a future for the planet.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.