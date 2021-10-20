Opinion | The truth about the Second Amendment

In her brilliant new book, "The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America," Emory University professor Carol Anderson offers a constitutional history that exposes how the Second Amendment “was designed and has consistently been constructed to keep African Americans powerless and vulnerable.”
Anderson’s previous books, including "One Person, No Vote," are essential reads that cut through historical and contemporary spin to expose the racist underpinnings of public policies and practices. Her latest volume is particularly necessary, and even more particularly timely. It details how, as she explains, “The Second Amendment is so inherently, structurally flawed, so based on Black exclusion and debasement, that, unlike the other amendments, it can never be a pathway to civil and human rights for 47.5 million African Americans.”
Anderson will participate in the Wisconsin Book Festival Thursday, when we’ll discuss "The Second," which concludes with an examination of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, and the searing observation that, “The Second is lethal; steeped in anti-Blackness, it is the loaded weapon laying around just waiting for the hand of some authority to put it to use.”
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times.
