Opinion | The Republican Party that was founded in Ripon is no more

“John Lewis was an amazing man — a civil rights icon, my colleague, and my friend,” said Sensenbrenner. “Some of my proudest accomplishments in Congress are those when I partnered with John to strengthen the Voting Rights Act to ensure all Americans have access to vote. John may no longer be with us but there is still much work to be done.”

Sensenbrenner was no liberal. But he was enough of a Wisconsin Republican to recognize that he had a duty to support voting rights. And he did so enthusiastically.

Sensenbrenner’s successor, Scott Fitzgerald, broke the faith. Along with Grothman and the rest of the Wisconsin Republican delegation, he rejected a proposal to address damage done to the Voting Rights Act by right-wing judicial activists on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In contrast, every Democrat in the Wisconsin delegation voted with every Democrat in the House to pass the measure.

The House vote confirmed the reconfiguration of American politics from the time when Republicans, representing states such as Wisconsin, were the champions of civil rights and voting rights, while Democrats, in deference to their party’s sizable bloc of Southern segregationists, were often the barrier to progress.