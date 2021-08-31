Opinion | The Republican Party that was founded in Ripon is no more

Glenn Grothman voted against the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act last week.
The Republican congressman from eastern Wisconsin’s 6th District was not the only member of his caucus to oppose the renewal and extension of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. In fact, every Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives voted against the legislation that was named for civil rights icon John Lewis.
But Grothman’s vote offered an ugly measure of the degeneration of the Republican Party from its honorable past to its miserable present.
Grothman represents Ripon, the Wisconsin city where, in 1854, immigrant socialists and radical abolitionists founded the Republican Party to oppose the spread of slavery.
For more than a century, the Republican Party remained true to the most basic of its founding premises.
Well into the 1960s, Republicans were more reliable supporters of civil rights and voting rights than Democrats. One Republican, former Wisconsin Rep. James Sensenbrenner, remained a steady advocate for voting rights until his retirement at the close of the 116th Congress in January. Just a year ago, when Lewis died at age 80, Sensenbrenner called on the Congress to honor the Georgia congressman by strengthening the Voting Rights Act.
“John Lewis was an amazing man — a civil rights icon, my colleague, and my friend,” said Sensenbrenner. “Some of my proudest accomplishments in Congress are those when I partnered with John to strengthen the Voting Rights Act to ensure all Americans have access to vote. John may no longer be with us but there is still much work to be done.”
Sensenbrenner was no liberal. But he was enough of a Wisconsin Republican to recognize that he had a duty to support voting rights. And he did so enthusiastically.
Sensenbrenner’s successor, Scott Fitzgerald, broke the faith. Along with Grothman and the rest of the Wisconsin Republican delegation, he rejected a proposal to address damage done to the Voting Rights Act by right-wing judicial activists on the U.S. Supreme Court.
In contrast, every Democrat in the Wisconsin delegation voted with every Democrat in the House to pass the measure.
The House vote confirmed the reconfiguration of American politics from the time when Republicans, representing states such as Wisconsin, were the champions of civil rights and voting rights, while Democrats, in deference to their party’s sizable bloc of Southern segregationists, were often the barrier to progress.
Throughout the Republican Party’s first century, its leaders proudly recognized their party’s history and the responsibility that went with it. In the 1950s, Republican President Dwight Eisenhower worked to earn Black votes — with the support of Democrats who crossed party lines to support him, including New York Rep. Adam Clayton Powell and former Vice President Henry Wallace. In the face of Democratic filibusters, Ike advocated for congressional action on the groundbreaking Civil Rights Acts of 1957 and 1960.
Appealing to supporters of the burgeoning civil rights movement of the era, the Grand Old Party’s 1960 platform, which was crafted in large part by Wisconsin Rep. Mel Laird, declared that, in “a nation dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal — racial discrimination has no place. It can hardly be reconciled with a Constitution that guarantees equal protection under law to all persons. In a deeper sense, too, it is immoral and unjust. As to those matters within reach of political action and leadership, we pledge ourselves unreservedly to its eradication.”
True to their word, top Republicans in Congress provided advice, counsel and support that was essential to the development and passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. While Democrats struggled with their party’s internal contradictions on the issue — deferring far too frequently to the demands of the Southern racists who held powerful committee chairs in the House and Senate, and who commanded machines that delivered needed electoral votes — Republicans demanded action.
“When President John F. Kennedy failed to submit a promised civil rights bill, three Republicans (Representatives William McCulloch of Ohio, John Lindsay of New York, and Charles Mathias of Maryland) introduced one of their own,” noted The New York Times in recalling the great struggles of the era. “This inspired Mr. Kennedy to deliver on his promise, and it built Republican support for what became the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”
On the critical votes in the House and the Senate 56 years ago, Republicans were significantly more supportive of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 than were Democrats. The measure passed the House on a 290-130 vote, with support from 61% of House Democrats (152 in favor, 96 opposed). But Republican lawmakers gave it 80% backing (138 in support, just 34 against).
The real test came in the Senate in June, 1964. Republicans aligned with Northern Democrats to overcome the segregationist filibuster threat. A striking 82% of Republican senators endorsed final passage of the measure, as opposed to two-thirds of Senate Democrats.
A year later, when the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was under consideration, 16 Democratic senators rejected it, while just two Republicans voted “no.” In the House, 61 Democrats were opposed, compared with only 21 Republicans.
When it came time to renew and extend the Voting Rights Act in the 1980s, the 1990s and the early 2000s, congressional Republicans united with Democrats to support the bills, and Republican presidents signed them into law.
But no more.
When the House approved the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act last Tuesday, every one of the 219 “yes” votes was cast by a Democrat. All 212 “no” votes came from Republicans.
The Republican Party that was founded in Ripon is no more.
