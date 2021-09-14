Opinion | The new face of American labor

Sen. Bernie Sanders and I were talking last week about the state of the American union movement and our conversation turned toward Sara Nelson, the dynamic labor leader who has emerged as the new face of organized labor.
“Sara Nelson is clearly one of the best trade unionists in America,” Sanders said of the 48-year-old activist whose appearances on magazine covers, cable news shows and picket lines have inspired speculation about her prospects as a potential president of the AFL-CIO or U.S. Labor Secretary.
Sanders and then presidential candidate Joe Biden made Nelson — the president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA and an influential member of the AFL-CIO Executive Board — the co-chair of the task force that wrote the Democratic Party’s 2020 platform on economic issues.
Nelson’s outspoken commitment to economic, social and racial justice, along with her militant faith in the power of unions to force corporations to respect workers, has moved her up the ranks in the labor movement and in the corridors of power. Last week she was at the White House meeting with Biden to discuss workplace safety and equity issues. Encouraging the president to go bold in fighting Republican assaults on worker rights, she told the president, “Together, we have power!”
This week, she’ll be at The Cap Times Idea Fest for a 6 p.m. Friday discussion of the struggle to achieve better treatment of women, people of color and all workers — on the job and throughout society. It’s a rare chance to see why The New York Times called Nelson “America’s most powerful flight attendant” — after she took on the Trump administration and organized transportation workers to successfully end a 35-day federal government shutdown in 2019 — and InStyle Magazine named her on its Top 50 Badass Women list.
Now Nelson is in the thick of the struggle to get Congress to approve the PRO Act, a groundbreaking proposal to remove barriers imposed by right-wingers — such as Wisconsin’s so-called “right-to-work” law — which have thwarted the hopes of workers to organize unions and collectively bargain for better pay and conditions.
“She has done an extraordinary job in representing flight attendants and workers in the airline industry. But she hasn’t stopped there,” said Sanders. “She is directly responsible for working with members of Congress to enact unprecedented legislation to protect American workers.”
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
