Opinion | The new face of American labor

This week, she’ll be at The Cap Times Idea Fest for a 6 p.m. Friday discussion of the struggle to achieve better treatment of women, people of color and all workers — on the job and throughout society. It’s a rare chance to see why The New York Times called Nelson “America’s most powerful flight attendant” — after she took on the Trump administration and organized transportation workers to successfully end a 35-day federal government shutdown in 2019 — and InStyle Magazine named her on its Top 50 Badass Women list.

Now Nelson is in the thick of the struggle to get Congress to approve the PRO Act, a groundbreaking proposal to remove barriers imposed by right-wingers — such as Wisconsin’s so-called “right-to-work” law — which have thwarted the hopes of workers to organize unions and collectively bargain for better pay and conditions.

“She has done an extraordinary job in representing flight attendants and workers in the airline industry. But she hasn’t stopped there,” said Sanders. “She is directly responsible for working with members of Congress to enact unprecedented legislation to protect American workers.”

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising. Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

