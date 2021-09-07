Opinion | Ron Johnson’s wrong about everything but this: Joe Biden won big in 2020

In fact, Biden got 7,052,770 more votes than Trump, earning a higher percentage of the popular vote than any challenger to a sitting president since Franklin Roosevelt beat Herbert Hoover in 1932. Biden also thumped Trump in the Electoral College, with the Democrat prevailing by a 306-232 margin.

Windsor has distributed a tape of the discussion on social media. In the course of what he apparently thought was a private conversation with a fellow conservative, the senator tells her, “There’s nothing obviously skewed about the results.” He even goes so far as to suggest that Trump lost because the former president was not as politically appealing as other Republicans. “If all the Republicans voted for Trump the way they voted for the Assembly candidates, he would have won,” said the senator. “He didn’t get 51,000 votes that other Republicans got, and that’s why he lost.”

Now the Republican Assembly candidates who ran better than Trump in 2020 must decide whether to waste hundreds of thousands of tax dollar on an inquiry that is entirely unnecessary — and crudely divisive. They can go along with the Big Lie. Or they can recognize, as does Johnson, that Wisconsin had a free and fair election and that Donald Trump lost it.

