Opinion | Ron Johnson’s wrong about everything but this: Joe Biden won big in 2020

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and his Republican allies in the Legislature have proposed to divert $680,000 in state taxpayer dollars to an investigation of how Wisconsin voted in the 2020 election.
They are doing so at the behest of Donald Trump, whose inability to accept his defeat in last year’s presidential election has turned the once great Republican Party into a cesspool of conspiracy theories. Trump has spawned such a Big Lie that it is difficult to know how to challenge his dishonesty, and the desperation of his demands that Republicans embrace the fantasy that widespread election “fraud” cost him a second term.
Grassroots Republicans won’t listen to rational members of their own party, like Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who notes that Trump’s lawyers “had a chance to take their message to the courts. The courts laughed them out of court. I’ve seen no evidence that suggests that there was widespread voter fraud.”
While Romney says, “Joe Biden is the legitimate president of the United States,” the Republican base is unlikely to embrace the assessment of a Republican who voted to impeach Trump for encouraging the insurrection that included an attack on the U.S. Capitol and briefly halted reviews by the House and Senate of the Electoral College votes that made Joe Biden president.
Nor will they listen to Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, who says, “If you make big claims, you had better have the evidence. But the president doesn't, and neither do the institutional arsonist members of Congress who will object to the Electoral College vote."
The Nebraska Republican has suggested that the only reason Republican officials entertain Trump’s Big Lie is because they fear offending the former president. "When we talk in private, I haven't heard a single congressional Republican allege that the election results were fraudulent — not one," explains Sasse. "Instead, I hear them talk about their worries about how they will 'look' to President Trump's most ardent supporters."
If only we could get those conversations on tape. If only we could reveal the truth — not from the mouth of a Trump critic but from the lips of a Trump loyalist.
Well, the wait is over.
Few members of Congress have done more to amplify Trump’s false claims about the election than Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson. Late last month, however, Johnson came clean, unwittingly.
At a Republican event near Milwaukee, progressive activist Lauren Windsor posed as a conservative and taped a conversation with Johnson. When she pressed the senator to discuss the election, he told her, “I think it’s probably true that Biden got maybe 7 million more popular votes. That’s the electoral reality. So to just say for sure that this was a stolen election, I don’t agree with that.”
In fact, Biden got 7,052,770 more votes than Trump, earning a higher percentage of the popular vote than any challenger to a sitting president since Franklin Roosevelt beat Herbert Hoover in 1932. Biden also thumped Trump in the Electoral College, with the Democrat prevailing by a 306-232 margin.
Windsor has distributed a tape of the discussion on social media. In the course of what he apparently thought was a private conversation with a fellow conservative, the senator tells her, “There’s nothing obviously skewed about the results.” He even goes so far as to suggest that Trump lost because the former president was not as politically appealing as other Republicans. “If all the Republicans voted for Trump the way they voted for the Assembly candidates, he would have won,” said the senator. “He didn’t get 51,000 votes that other Republicans got, and that’s why he lost.”
Now the Republican Assembly candidates who ran better than Trump in 2020 must decide whether to waste hundreds of thousands of tax dollar on an inquiry that is entirely unnecessary — and crudely divisive. They can go along with the Big Lie. Or they can recognize, as does Johnson, that Wisconsin had a free and fair election and that Donald Trump lost it.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
