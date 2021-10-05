 Skip to main content

Opinion | Ron Johnson governs not as a CEO, but as a grifter
Ron Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson

 FILE PHOTO
Ron Johnson claimed when he began his political career that he wanted government to run like a business. But if any reputable business operated like Johnson does as a U.S. senator, its CEO would be booted by the board of directors.

Last week it was revealed that Johnson, a multi-millionaire, paid only $2,105 in state income taxes in 2017. That was far less than many middle-class families. Yet federal financial disclosure filings reveal that, on top of the $174,000 he collected from the taxpayers as a member of the U.S. Senate, Johnson had personal income of at least $276,412 and perhaps as much as $2.2 million in 2017.

That’s bad. Even worse is the way in which Johnson applies his grifter sensibility to the work of governing.

Last week he voted against temporarily suspending the debt ceiling, a reckless move that could have slowed down or actually halted the delivery of Social Security payments and disability checks for veterans. Johnson’s fiscal brinksmanship also threatened to undermine the fragile economic recovery from coronavirus pandemic.

There’s no board of directors to fire Ron Johnson.

But the voters can terminate his employment next year.

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising. 

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

John Nichols

Associate Editor John Nichols has been with The Capital Times since 1993 and has become one of Wisconsin's best-known progressive voices. He is the author of seven books on politics and the media and he also writes about electoral politics and public policy for The Nation magazine.

John NicholsEmailTwitter

