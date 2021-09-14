Opinion | Rebecca Kleefisch is rerunning Donald Trump’s losing campaign

Rebecca Kleefisch is the ablest politician among the Republicans who will contend for the party’s 2022 gubernatorial nomination. She has already beaten the party’s establishment once — upending insider favorite Brett Davis in the 2010 primary for lieutenant governor — and she is off to a fast start in the contest to pick a challenger to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

But Kleefisch is sowing the seeds of her own defeat in the November 2022 race by going full-Trump in a state where the former president won just 47% of the vote in 2016 and then got beat in 2020.

Trump is, unquestionably, the dominant figure in the state’s Republican Party at this point. It’s a given that contenders for the GOP’s gubernatorial nomination will position themselves within his sphere of influence. But Kleefisch has gone so far in that — while she’s likely to win the August primary — she runs the risk of making herself unelectable in November.