Opinion | Rebecca Kleefisch is rerunning Donald Trump’s losing campaign

Rebecca Kleefisch is the ablest politician among the Republicans who will contend for the party’s 2022 gubernatorial nomination. She has already beaten the party’s establishment once — upending insider favorite Brett Davis in the 2010 primary for lieutenant governor — and she is off to a fast start in the contest to pick a challenger to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
But Kleefisch is sowing the seeds of her own defeat in the November 2022 race by going full-Trump in a state where the former president won just 47% of the vote in 2016 and then got beat in 2020.
Trump is, unquestionably, the dominant figure in the state’s Republican Party at this point. It’s a given that contenders for the GOP’s gubernatorial nomination will position themselves within his sphere of influence. But Kleefisch has gone so far in that — while she’s likely to win the August primary — she runs the risk of making herself unelectable in November.
That’s a mistake because Kleefisch, as an ardent social conservative, had always had credibility with the base. She doesn’t need to push the envelope in order to connect with GOP true believers in a way that other prospective candidates — such as Bill McCoshen, a veteran lobbyist and onetime aide to former Gov. Tommy Thompson — will feel pressure to do.
Instead of expanding her appeal, Kleefisch launched her campaign with an embarrassingly predictable rehash of the messaging Trump lost with in 2020. “One year ago, Kenosha burned while Tony Evers failed to lead,” she claims in her announcement video. “Our police deserted and disrespected. Jobs destroyed. Lives were lost and small businesses were burned because our governor sided with rioters instead of the people of this community.”
Trump made precisely the same claims during the course of a wildly misdirected campaign that assumed that prattling on about the violence that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake — which included the murder of two anti-racism protesters by armed white nationalist Kyle Rittenhouse — would somehow stir a backlash against Democrats. The former president made Kenosha a flashpoint for his address to the Republican National Convention and never stopped peddling the lie that Democrat Joe Biden was soft on crime, sympathetic to rioters and unconcerned about Kenosha or cities like it.
Trump made a hyper-politicized “presidential” visit to Kenosha in the late summer, and then returned for an incendiary Election Eve rally at which he declared, “If you want your children to be safe … vote for your all-time favorite president.”
It was the wrong message at the wrong time in the wrong place, and the next day Wisconsin voters told Trump so by backing Biden.
The statewide numbers were close but it wasn’t a contest in Kenosha. Despite Trump’s demagoguery, Biden won the city with a 56-42 landslide. Notably, Biden secured a higher percentage of Kenosha votes than did Hillary Clinton in her 2016 race with Trump.
In addition to backing Biden, Kenosha voters gave easy wins to a trio of progressive Democratic legislators who are aligned with Evers: state Sen. Bob Wirch and progressive state Reps. Tod Ohnstad and Tip McGuire. Republicans who ran on an anti-Evers line similar to Kleefisch’s claptrap crashed and burned.
Kleefisch really is a capable campaigner. Democrats who underestimate her make a mistake. But if she keeps rerunning Trump’s losing campaign, she too will lose.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.