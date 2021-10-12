Opinion | Michael Gableman ran the most racist ad in the history of Wisconsin politics

“What is especially pernicious is the use of a split screen in the ad," he said. “The face of Justice Butler is placed next to the face of Reuben Mitchell, the defendant. The split image, which is out of focus, shows two African-American men wearing glasses. We concur with the comments of the Wisconsin Judicial Campaign Integrity Committee that the ad is an ‘offensive, race-baiting style reminiscent of the infamous ‘Willie Horton’ advertisement from the 1988 presidential election campaign.'”

Scot Ross, the former director of the watchdog group One Wisconsin Now, said, “Mike Gableman ran the most racist ad in the history of Wisconsin politics."

The Wisconsin Judicial Commission ultimately brought an ethics charge against Gableman for his dishonest and divisive campaigning. The conservative justice only got off the hook when the Supreme Court deadlocked 3-3 on the issue, as a trio of corporate-tied justices protected him.

Dogged by ethics complaints and widespread concern about his often erratic behavior as a jurist, Gableman did not seek reelection in 2018. Now, however, the political charlatan who stands accused of having run the most racist ad in the history of Wisconsin politics is back in the limelight, seeking to discredit election results from Wisconsin cities where multiracial electorates voted in free and fair elections to make Biden president.

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising. Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

