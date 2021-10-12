Opinion | Michael Gableman ran the most racist ad in the history of Wisconsin politics

Michael Gableman, the disgraced former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who is now leading a shamefully biased inquiry into Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election, claimed last week that, "Most people, myself included, do not have a comprehensive understanding or even any understanding of how elections work.”
It was a bizarre statement from a man who’s charged with leading a taxpayer-funded investigation into an election that every honest observer recognizes was won by Democrat Joe Biden. Because former President Donald Trump cannot accept the fact that he was defeated last fall, he has demanded that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos launch a probe into the election, and Vos has dutifully diverted $680,000 in state revenues to pay for a fool’s mission led by his scandal-plagued crony.
Vos thought he could ease the pressure from Trump by handing responsibility for an Arizona-style “audit” of the election off to a former Supreme Court justice.
But Gableman is not just any ex-justice.
He’s an embittered political hanger-on who has a shameful history of following his worst instincts. Under Gableman’s “leadership,” the current inquiry has degenerated into farce — with a bizarre appearance by the former jurist at a Green Bay City Council meeting, conflicting signals about subpoenas, a claim that accurate reporting on Gableman’s outlandish statements is the equivalent of Nazi propaganda and a buffoonish announcement that he doesn’t know anything about what he’s supposedly investigating.
That last assertion has earned Gableman plenty of mockery, but it also invites scrutiny of his sordid political past. While the ex-justice may indeed be ignorant about the basic mechanics of conducting a fair and honest election, he knows plenty about the ugly underside of electioneering.
For years, Gableman enjoyed the spoils of his association with prominent Republican politicians. He was appointed by former Gov. Tommy Thompson as district attorney of Ashland County in 1999. Then he skipped over to Burnett County in 2002, where he was appointed to a judgeship by former Gov. Scott McCallum.
Six years later, he was tapped by the state’s Republican establishment, and its corporate donors, as a candidate to oust then-Supreme Court Justice Louis Butler.
Butler, a former Milwaukee Municipal Court judge who had been elected to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court, joined the state’s highest court in 2004 as its first Black justice. With a sharp legal mind and a genial manner, Butler emerged as a pivotal member of a court that was divided between liberals and conservatives. He formed a close working relationship with Justice Patrick Crooks, a moderate conservative, and the two of them got high marks for keeping the court focused on the rule of law as opposed to petty politics.
But that did not satisfy Republican partisans who wanted to tip the balance of the court toward a rigidly conservative and pro-business position. Unfortunately for them, Gableman proved to be an inept contender, and the betting was that Butler — with endorsements from judges and attorneys across the political spectrum — would prevail.
Then the Gableman campaign unleashed a vicious campaign of attacks on Butler, which took cues from the “Willie Horton” ad that supporters of former President George H.W. Bush used to smear his Democratic rival, Massachusetts Governor Mike Dukakis, in 1988.
“There are attack ads, and then there are Willie Horton-type attack ads. It’s a name given to political advertisements that blatantly stoke racial fears and stereotypes.” noted CNN in an assessment of the Horton ad’s lingering influence 30 years after a Republican-aligned group produced it. The ad recalled crimes committed by Horton, who is Black, while on a furlough from a Massachusetts prison during Dukakis’ governorship.
In an effort to exploit “white fear and African-American stereotypes,” the CNN primer on the ad recalls that, “an off-screen narrator tells the story of Horton’s crimes while pictures of Bush and Dukakis and a menacing mug shot of Horton flash across the screen.”
Gableman’s ad was, if anything, even cruder than its predecessor.
The 2008 Wisconsin ad implied that Butler had found a loophole to overturn the conviction of a Milwaukee man who had gone on to commit another crime. But the ad played so fast and loose with the facts about a case from before Butler was even a judge that Wisconsin Association for Justice president Christine Bremer Muggli, one of the state’s most respected trial lawyers, denounced it as “full of misrepresentation and deception” and called for an inquiry into whether Gableman violated Wisconsin’s Code of Judicial Conduct.
“What is especially pernicious is the use of a split screen in the ad," he said. “The face of Justice Butler is placed next to the face of Reuben Mitchell, the defendant. The split image, which is out of focus, shows two African-American men wearing glasses. We concur with the comments of the Wisconsin Judicial Campaign Integrity Committee that the ad is an ‘offensive, race-baiting style reminiscent of the infamous ‘Willie Horton’ advertisement from the 1988 presidential election campaign.'”
Scot Ross, the former director of the watchdog group One Wisconsin Now, said, “Mike Gableman ran the most racist ad in the history of Wisconsin politics."
The Wisconsin Judicial Commission ultimately brought an ethics charge against Gableman for his dishonest and divisive campaigning. The conservative justice only got off the hook when the Supreme Court deadlocked 3-3 on the issue, as a trio of corporate-tied justices protected him.
Dogged by ethics complaints and widespread concern about his often erratic behavior as a jurist, Gableman did not seek reelection in 2018. Now, however, the political charlatan who stands accused of having run the most racist ad in the history of Wisconsin politics is back in the limelight, seeking to discredit election results from Wisconsin cities where multiracial electorates voted in free and fair elections to make Biden president.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
