Opinion | Mapmakers must draw student seats if Madison’s City Council is to be truly representative

My sense from looking at a pair of proposed maps is that, under either of them, the 8th would remain a district with a large student population. But there is no doubt that these maps would spread students over more districts, and there is a prospect that — in a low-turnout spring election — the campus community could indeed end up with less of a voice on the council.

That would be a bad result for Madison, where the student population hovers around 45,000 out of an overall population of roughly 270,000 in the new Census count. Not all undergraduate and graduate students live near the campus, or even in Madison. But if we make the reasonable assumption that most of them do, then it’s fair to argue that they should have at least two and perhaps three student representatives on the 20-member council.

The first building block for that level of fair representation should be an 8th District made up of the core campus area. It’s reasonable to say that the adjoining 4th and 5th Districts could also have student majorities — or at least pluralities.