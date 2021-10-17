Opinion | Let the people veto Vos and his legislative abuses

What’s worse is what Republicans do with their power. They undermine the authority of duly-elected state officials, including Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul. They advance cruel proposals, such as the recent attempt to erect barriers to transgender women and girls playing high school and college sports, and they refuse to meaningfully address major issues, such as the climate crisis and the desperate need for criminal justice reform in a state that over-incarcerates people of color.

Some of the worst excesses of the current Legislature have been vetoed by Evers.

That’s good.

But it’s an insufficient protection against the abuses of politicians who are so secure in their positions — due to gerrymandering or billionaire campaign donations — that they’re effectively unaccountable to the people.

State Rep. Gary Hebl. D- Sun Prairie, and Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Brunswick, propose to change things with a constitutional amendment that would enable voters to petition for referendums on laws passed by the Legislature.