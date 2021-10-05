Opinion | Fair maps are the only hope for a sane Republican Party

Last week, the Republican-controlled Senate voted 19-12 to use Wisconsin’s current legislative district maps as the basis for drawing new maps based on data from the 2020 Census. The Republican-controlled Assembly voted 60-38 for the same scheme, which would effectively maintain the partisan gerrymandering that has warped the Legislature from 2011 through 2021.

For those who are satisfied with the current character of the Republican Party, that’s good news. But for Republicans who would like to see their party edge back toward the political mainstream — and for everyone else who cares about the future of Wisconsin and the country — it’s a jarring political threat.

One of the mistakes that politicians and pundits make when writing about the fight over redistricting of legislative maps is to make the assumption that this is a simple fight between Republicans and Democrats. But that misses the most insidious impact of gerrymandering.

When legislative districts are drawn to be noncompetitive, as is the case with the Wisconsin maps that Republicans drew in 2011 and that they hope to maintain, they don’t just lock-in the political dominance of a district. They lock in the authority of the most extreme faction of the dominant party.

That’s what has happened to the GOP in Wisconsin.