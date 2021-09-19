Opinion | California’s got a message for the Wisconsin GOP

When California voters cast their ballots for president in 2020, Donald Trump won just 34% of the vote — a disastrous finish in a state that jumpstarted the political careers of Republican Presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, and that was reelecting Republican governors well into the 2000s.
There’s no question that California has trended blue in recent decades. But Trump took the GOP to new lows. In 2020, as the sitting president of the United States, he ran four points worse than the Republican nominee for governor had in 2018.
So you would think that California Republicans would have determined, going into a recall election where they hoped to displace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, that they needed to avoid associating their party’s brand too closely with Trump or Trumpism.
Think again. While a number of Republicans with track records in electoral office stepped up, the party chose not to formally endorse a credible contender and ultimately facilitated the candidacy of Trumpian talk radio host Larry Elder.
As soon as voters got clarity about what was at stake, they decided to maintain Newsom’s relatively progressive governorship while thwarting the candidacy of a bombastic “outsider” who promised to scrap mask mandates and other measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, attacked what he referred to as the “bogus Black Lives Matter movement,” and embraced proposals to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.
With over 70% of the ballots counted, the plan to recall Newsom was winning just 36% of the vote — less than the Republican vote in any gubernatorial election in more than a century. The almost 2-1 vote against the recall settled things. But a second vote that measured the appeal of candidates to replace Newsom was even more telling. While Elder led among the also-rans, his total was far short even of the dismal numbers California Republicans usually attract.
By all accounts, the recall was a disaster for the Republicans in California.
It was also a message for Wisconsin Republicans.
Elections in Wisconsin are much more closely contested than those in California. But the damage Trump and Trumpism could do to the state GOP’s 2022 prospects ought not be underestimated.
Trump failed to win a majority of Wisconsin’s vote in 2016 and 2020. Even when he carried the state in 2016, Trump’s 47% of the vote was significantly lower than for Republican gubernatorial candidates in the vast majority of contested elections in the modern era of Wisconsin politics. Notably, former Gov. Scott Walker attracted a higher percentage of the vote as the losing Republican candidate against Democrat Tony Evers in 2018 than did Trump as a “winner” in 2016.
Yet the frontrunner for the 2022 Republican nomination, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, is running a campaign straight out of Trump’s playbook — she’s even echoing the ex-president’s demagoguery regarding last year’s police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha and the ensuing violence, which saw an armed white nationalist gun down two protesters.
Kleefisch is going the Larry Elder route. If she sticks with it, Tony Evers will join Gavin Newsom as a Democrat who beat back a Republican challenger who failed to recognize that embracing Trump and Trumpism is a losing strategy.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
