Opinion | California’s got a message for the Wisconsin GOP

With over 70% of the ballots counted, the plan to recall Newsom was winning just 36% of the vote — less than the Republican vote in any gubernatorial election in more than a century. The almost 2-1 vote against the recall settled things. But a second vote that measured the appeal of candidates to replace Newsom was even more telling. While Elder led among the also-rans, his total was far short even of the dismal numbers California Republicans usually attract.

By all accounts, the recall was a disaster for the Republicans in California.

It was also a message for Wisconsin Republicans.

Elections in Wisconsin are much more closely contested than those in California. But the damage Trump and Trumpism could do to the state GOP’s 2022 prospects ought not be underestimated.

Trump failed to win a majority of Wisconsin’s vote in 2016 and 2020. Even when he carried the state in 2016, Trump’s 47% of the vote was significantly lower than for Republican gubernatorial candidates in the vast majority of contested elections in the modern era of Wisconsin politics. Notably, former Gov. Scott Walker attracted a higher percentage of the vote as the losing Republican candidate against Democrat Tony Evers in 2018 than did Trump as a “winner” in 2016.