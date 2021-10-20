Opinion | Bernie Sanders is right, Joe Manchin is wrong

That was all Sanders said about Manchin. But it was more than enough to inspire a fiery response from the West Virginian. With comic predictability, Manchin suggested that his constituents should reject Sanders’ counsel because the Vermonter is not just an outsider but a democratic socialist.

“This isn’t the first time an out-of-stater has tried to tell West Virginians what is best for them despite having no relationship to our state,” Manchin complained.

“Millions of jobs are open, supply chains are strained and unavoidable inflation taxes are draining workers’ hard-earned wages as the price of gasoline and groceries continues to rise,” he groused. “Sen. Sanders’ answer is to throw more money on an already overheated economy while 52 other senators have grave concerns about this approach. I will not vote for a reckless expansion of government programs. No op-ed from a self-declared Independent socialist is going to change that.”

It’s worth noting that the “reckless expansion of government” favored by Sanders is also favored by the man Manchin backed for president in 2020, Joe Biden. And that the “52 other senators” Manchin referred to in his screed are, with the exception of the West Virginian and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Republicans such as Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson.