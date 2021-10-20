Opinion | Bernie Sanders is right, Joe Manchin is wrong

Bernie Sanders is not going to let Democrats downsize their vision for the future without a fight. While the Senate Budget Committee chair has been willing to negotiate on the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill he has championed, Sanders isn’t prepared to bend so far to the demands of a handful of corporate-aligned Democrats that promises outlined in the party’s 2020 platform are abandoned in 2021.
That’s put Sanders in conflict with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a red-state Democrat who objects not just to the $3.5 trillion price tag for President Biden’s #BuildBackBetter agenda but to the package’s emphasis on meeting long-neglected social needs and addressing the climate crisis.
Last week, Sanders confronted Manchin on the West Virginian’s home ground. In an opinion piece published by the Charleston Gazette-Mail, the daily newspaper in West Virginia’s capital city, the senator from Vermont detailed how the plan would benefit seniors, parents with children and others in West Virginia.
“I believe that now is the time, finally, for Congress to stand up for working families and have the courage to take on the big money interests and wealthy campaign contributors who have so much power over the economic and political life of our country,” he wrote. “Poll after poll shows overwhelming support for this legislation. Yet, the political problem we face is that in a 50-50 Senate we need every Democratic senator to vote ‘yes.’ We now have only 48. Two Democratic senators remain in opposition, including Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.”
That was all Sanders said about Manchin. But it was more than enough to inspire a fiery response from the West Virginian. With comic predictability, Manchin suggested that his constituents should reject Sanders’ counsel because the Vermonter is not just an outsider but a democratic socialist.
“This isn’t the first time an out-of-stater has tried to tell West Virginians what is best for them despite having no relationship to our state,” Manchin complained.
“Millions of jobs are open, supply chains are strained and unavoidable inflation taxes are draining workers’ hard-earned wages as the price of gasoline and groceries continues to rise,” he groused. “Sen. Sanders’ answer is to throw more money on an already overheated economy while 52 other senators have grave concerns about this approach. I will not vote for a reckless expansion of government programs. No op-ed from a self-declared Independent socialist is going to change that.”
It’s worth noting that the “reckless expansion of government” favored by Sanders is also favored by the man Manchin backed for president in 2020, Joe Biden. And that the “52 other senators” Manchin referred to in his screed are, with the exception of the West Virginian and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Republicans such as Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson.
No one is surprised when Johnson, the Joe McCarthy of the 21st century, scorns Sanders and rants and raves about how, “The Democrats are no longer Democrats. They are socialists.” But when Manchin, who like Sanders is a member of the Senate Democratic Caucus, goes on the attack, it’s fair to suggest that he’s not bothered by Sanders’ ideological stance. He’s frightened that West Virginians agree with Sanders.
A Data for Progress survey asked West Virginia voters about “a $3.5 trillion investment plan (that) would expand Medicare, and make health care, child care and long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities more affordable. This plan would also invest in clean energy, and extend tax cuts for most families with children.” Sixty-eight percent said they would back the plan, while just 25% were opposed.
So when Manchin gripes about the #BuildBackBetter agenda, he’s not siding with West Virginians. He’s siding with Republicans like Johnson, and with the billionaire class that rejects human needs in order to serve corporate greed.
This is the political calculus Sanders is seeking to disrupt. That unsettles Manchin, whose loyalty to billionaire donors and out-of-state special interest groups invariably trumps his loyalty to his home state. The voters have noticed. In 2018, a good year for Democrats even in Republican-trending states such as West Virginia, Manchin’s share of the vote fell below 50%, as he won reelection by less than 20,000 ballots and lost more than two dozen counties.
In contrast, when Sanders took his progressive populist message to the voters of West Virginia in that state’s 2016 presidential primary, he took the majority of votes for an easy win that saw him carry every one of West Virginia’s 55 counties.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.