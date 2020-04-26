John Nichols: Zunker will be a voice for the north

Northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District has gone without much in the way of representation for the past decade. After being served for four decades by David Obey, a serious and engaged member of Congress who had deep roots in then district and was passionate about defending its interests, the 7th got stuck with a former reality TV show star, Sean Duffy, as its “representative.”

Duffy wasted the decade complaining that his $174,000-a-year congressional salary was insufficient and appearing on right-wing radio and TV shows. Instead of developing a distinctive vision for representing the unique needs of northern Wisconsin’s small cities, villages, towns and rural areas — as had Obey and previous Democratic and Republican House members from the region — Duffy did what former House Speaker Paul Ryan told him to do. Then, when Donald Trump came on the political scene, the congressman quit trying altogether and made himself over as a spokesman for the president. Duffy quit the seat last fall to respond to family health concerns, and it has been vacant since then.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.