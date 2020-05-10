John Nichols: Worker safety must come first in any reopening

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin is determined to defend essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic and to defend all workers as the economy reopens.
Unfortunately, Baldwin’s advocacy runs up against President Donald Trump’s Department of Labor. Trump’s labor secretary, Eugene Scalia, came to his position as a corporate lawyer rather than a worker advocate. That’s a serious problem, because, while attention to the federal response to COVID-19 has focused on Trump’s press briefings and congressional bills, cabinet agencies will play a huge role in determining whether the “reopening” of the American economy is functional and fair and safe for American workers.
Getting America back to work when the coronavirus pandemic ebbs is going to require visionary leadership, and ideally it would come from the Department of Labor, which, according to its mission statement, is supposed “to foster, promote, and develop the welfare of the wage earners (and) improve working conditions.” Unfortunately, Scalia, the son of a notorious former Supreme Court justice who made his own name as a special assistant to Attorney General William P. Barr during the presidency of George H.W. Bush appears to be the wrong man in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Scalia’s biases would warrant concern at any time, but they are doubly troubling at a point when jobless claims have spiked, the unemployment insurance system is overwhelmed and essential workers have not received adequate protection. As the economy reopens, the great danger is that corners will be cut in order to serve the bottom lines of corporations — and that workers will be further endangered.
The best way to avert that threat is for Congress to give Scalia and the Department of Labor clear, unequivocal directions on how to reopen America. To that end, Baldwin, with a group of Democratic senators, has demanded that Scalia direct the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to outline specific worker health and safety standards, guidance principles, outreach initiatives and enforcement protocols before the reopening of the economy.
“Protecting our country’s workers is essential to their safety and health, to the lives and well-being of customers and patrons, to our collective public health, and to the health of our economy. Not only do you have an obligation to protect our workers, you have the statutory authority to do it; we respectfully request you do so with urgency,” Baldwin, who is the ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Employment and Workforce Safety, wrote, along with top Democrats on other key committees.
The Democrats argued that “employers need clear guidance on what they should do to ensure safe workplaces — and workers across the country have been waiting for your leadership.”
These demands need to be amplified as calls for reopening mount. Too much focus has been placed on President Trump’s outrageous statements and his refusal to follow the counsel of public health experts who warn against a haphazard reopening of businesses.
Trump is a dangerous player.
But so, too, is a Department of Labor that fails to protect workers in a perilous moment. As Baldwin and her colleagues remind us, “This is not good for workers, and it is not good for public health.”
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
