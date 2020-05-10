John Nichols: Worker safety must come first in any reopening

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin is determined to defend essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic and to defend all workers as the economy reopens.

Unfortunately, Baldwin’s advocacy runs up against President Donald Trump’s Department of Labor. Trump’s labor secretary, Eugene Scalia, came to his position as a corporate lawyer rather than a worker advocate. That’s a serious problem, because, while attention to the federal response to COVID-19 has focused on Trump’s press briefings and congressional bills, cabinet agencies will play a huge role in determining whether the “reopening” of the American economy is functional and fair and safe for American workers.

Getting America back to work when the coronavirus pandemic ebbs is going to require visionary leadership, and ideally it would come from the Department of Labor, which, according to its mission statement, is supposed “to foster, promote, and develop the welfare of the wage earners (and) improve working conditions.” Unfortunately, Scalia, the son of a notorious former Supreme Court justice who made his own name as a special assistant to Attorney General William P. Barr during the presidency of George H.W. Bush appears to be the wrong man in the wrong place at the wrong time.

