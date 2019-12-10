It is not exactly news that Bob Kasten cannot be trusted. The voters of Wisconsin figured that out in 1992, when he was seeking a third term as the state’s U.S. senator. They examined his record of unswerving allegiance to Wall Street interests — at the expense of Wisconsin workers and farmers — and they booted him out of office.
Unfortunately, Kasten didn’t get the hint. He keeps turning up to peddle political spin, partisan talking points and outright lies. That’s what the former senator did Nov. 26, when he wrote an intellectually and practically dishonest column claiming: “Congressional Democrats are letting the chance to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) slip from their grasp. If they bypass this unique opportunity to score a bipartisan victory on behalf of the American people, they’ll prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that they’re not the ‘moderates’ they claimed to be on the campaign trail.”
Kasten, who has never stopped peddling the agenda of the multinational corporations he served as a senator, claimed, “The delay is starting to look like a deliberate effort on the part of Democratic leadership to stop President Trump from scoring a significant victory.”
Kasten wants us to believe that “Democrats have done nothing but harass the Trump administration and propose increasingly radical policies designed to troll Republicans rather than cultivate compromise.” In fact, it’s Kasten who is doing the trolling. His column misstated the key reason why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats such as Congressman Mark Pocan have delayed action on the USMCA deal. Why? Kasten is trying to create the false impression that the Democratic approach has been “inherently polarizing, reflecting the priorities of far-left coastal Democrats but not those of pragmatic Midwestern moderates.”
That is a fundamentally dishonest and irresponsible claim.
The reason for the delay at the time when Kasten was writing was because the USMCA agreement was unacceptable to those who want to end the race-to-the-bottom trade policies that have done so much damage to workers, farmers and communities in states such as Wisconsin.
How do we know that? Because negotiators have continued to wrestle with a host of vital concerns about labor protections that had been raised by Democrats such as Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, and by the unions that represent workers in Wisconsin and other industrial states.
Around the same time that Kasten was trying to rush approval of a bad deal, the 12 unions that make up the AFL-CIO’s Industrial Union Council signaled that the USMCA was — in the form promoted by Kasten and his cronies — unacceptable to the 4.5 million workers they represent.
“The House should not bring NAFTA 2.0 to the floor before it is significantly improved and reflects our core recommendations,” the letter from the leaders of the International Association of Machinists, United Steelworkers, United Automobile Workers, United Mine Workers of America and other key unions explained.
Those recommendations include a call for an end to the race-to-the-bottom compromises of the past. Specifically, the unions argued in November that the new trade deal needed to require the Mexican government to agree to labor inspections that “will free Mexican workers to challenge protection contracts.”
“The situation of (Mexican) workers can only be improved when they have the right to join together freely for collective action,” argued the labor leaders from the U.S., who highlighted the need for workplace inspections to ensure that the rights of Mexican workers are respected.
“If an agreement that falls short in these critical areas is considered,” the letter from the union leaders announced that “the unions of the IUC will unfortunately have no choice except to oppose its adoption.”
The unions were highlighting a critical issue for workers on both sides of the border. If Mexican workers cannot organize strong unions, bargain collectively and, where necessary, strike, then multinational corporations will continue to move plants to regions where wages are low, benefits are few, and workplace protections are nonexistent.
This is a basic truth of trade negotiations, which Kasten glossed over in his attack on Democrats for demanding a better deal. If Pelosi and Pocan and the Democrats had folded their hand and done Trump’s bidding when Kasten wanted them to, the USMCA deal would have repeated the mistakes of the past.
So negotiations have continued. A week after Kasten wrote his dishonest column, The Wall Street Journal reported on Dec. 3 that Mexico's leaders and negotiators were still resisting the necessary protections and guarantees. Indeed , the Journal noted, “Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Mexico opposes workplace inspections,” and explained, “Opposition in Mexico puts the new North American trade accord at risk of not passing before the 2020 U.S. election.”
That was the reality of the negotiations at the time Kasten was writing. In the ensuing weeks, negotiators have gotten closer to a credible deal. There’s still a lot of wrangling going on. And rightly so. As Pocan said, specific language guaranteeing labor rights needs to be “in the trade agreement ... so it’s enforceable.”
If we have learned anything from decades of trade negotiations, and from decades of bad deals, it is to demand that guarantees for labor rights in the U.S., Mexico and other countries be spelled out in trade pacts. And if we have learned anything else, it is not to trust the likes of Bob Kasten.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
