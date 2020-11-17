John Nichols: Wisconsin’s Native voters provided a vital boost for Biden and Harris

“But,” the publication added, “it may be that the asterisk, something-else nation is playing an important role in driving the 2020 election outcomes. Nowhere is this more apparent than in Wisconsin, where Natives compose 1.5% of the voting population. The Associated Press declared Joe Biden the winner in Wisconsin by about 20,500 votes; that’s a bit less than 1% of the state’s voters.”

There was a concerted nonpartisan effort in 2020 to increase participation by Dee Sweet and the Wisconsin Native Vote project, which was supported by Wisconsin Conservation Voices, and by grassroots organizing projects such as Menikanaehkem, which worked with members of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin to boost voter turnout.

Wisconsin also got attention from Native Vote, the nonpartisan campaign initiated by the National Congress of American Indians, which has a history of “working closely with regional organizations, tribal governments, and urban Indian centers to create a strong and permanent infrastructure for election training that highlights voter registration, election protection policies, and voter and candidate education.” This year, the group’s slogan was “Every Native Vote Counts.” The results from counties across northern Wisconsin, and from urban centers with substantial Native populations, have put an exclamation mark on that message.

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times.

