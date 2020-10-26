John Nichols: Why Tom Nelson is launching a 2022 U.S. Senate bid before the 2020 campaign is finished

"I think that, as far as the campaign goes, his campaign will be a model," the former legislator said. "What this campaign is going to be about is there's going to be a very clear strategy in both policy and the politics — the mechanics of the campaign and so forth. When you go to my website, there are two colors, blue and green. One of my goals is to use this campaign to forge the elusive blue-green coalition in the progressive movement, to unite the environmental and labor movements."

Nelson talks a great deal about his interest in a Green New Deal approach to renewing the U.S. economy, and he is also enthusiastic about a national industrial strategy.

"This country is one of the few developed countries that does not have a national industrial strategy," the county executive — who is close to organized labor and has been active for many years in efforts to retain paper industry jobs in the Fox River Valley — said. "It's a big reason why I believe that the core of manufacturing was hollowed out in the 1970s and 1980s. A national industrial strategy will allow us, under one umbrella, to address all these key bread-and-butter issues, economic issues, everything from trade policy, research and development support, targeted industries, and bargaining rights."