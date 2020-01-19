John Nichols: Why Mark Pocan endorsed Bernie Sanders

One of the few union members in the House (he’s with the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades), Pocan explained, “I’ve know Bernie to be a champion for workers and unions since I was a local elected official. He has spoken truth to power his entire political career.”

The two have also worked together more closely in recent years, sponsoring Senate and House versions of major legislation, such as the pro-labor Workplace Democratic Act, and coordinating efforts on stopping endless wars in places like Yemen.

But what really moved Pocan was the “electability” issue that has so obsessed Democrats as they prepare to take on President Donald Trump.

“We need to make the strongest possible case to the public on why Donald Trump needs to go,” Pocan said. “The toxic political climate that Trump has fostered needs the best possible antidote, and that antidote is Bernie Sanders. I needed to get in this early to help do my part in getting us to nominate the strongest candidate to oppose Trump.”