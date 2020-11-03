John Nichols: Why I cast my vote on Election Day

My great-grandmother, Kitty Levake Adams, had deep roots in rural southwestern Wisconsin. But, after my great-grandfather passed at the end of World War II, she moved up to Madison, where she lived for the last 15 years of her life. On each and every Election Day, however, she would return to her hometown, Blue River, and work the polls.

She believed it was her democratic duty. And she knew it was the single best way to keep up with all the news from the town where she had spent most of her life. I share her sensibility, and that’s one of the reasons why, despite all the encouragement of early voting, I chose to cast my ballot in person on Election Day.

Election Day in small towns like Blue River, and in urban neighborhoods like the one where my great-grandmother helped to raise me, has always been about more than voting. Of course, presidents and governors and myriad state and local officials are chosen. But there’s more to it than that, as Kitty Levake Adams knew.