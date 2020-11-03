John Nichols: Why I cast my vote on Election Day

My great-grandmother, Kitty Levake Adams, had deep roots in rural southwestern Wisconsin. But, after my great-grandfather passed at the end of World War II, she moved up to Madison, where she lived for the last 15 years of her life. On each and every Election Day, however, she would return to her hometown, Blue River, and work the polls.
She believed it was her democratic duty. And she knew it was the single best way to keep up with all the news from the town where she had spent most of her life. I share her sensibility, and that’s one of the reasons why, despite all the encouragement of early voting, I chose to cast my ballot in person on Election Day.
Election Day in small towns like Blue River, and in urban neighborhoods like the one where my great-grandmother helped to raise me, has always been about more than voting. Of course, presidents and governors and myriad state and local officials are chosen. But there’s more to it than that, as Kitty Levake Adams knew.
For her, Election Day was the moment when her village of 400 came together for a sort of civic celebration that began shortly after dawn and continued well into the evening. People came to vote and stayed for the conversation. They brought main dishes and desserts for the poll workers. They checked back in the evening to see who had been elected in a town where contests for village posts were congenial and good-spirited, and where Democrats and Republicans, Progressives and Socialists all played their parts in the communal experience of a town that was just a bit too small for maintaining partisan grudges.
That did not mean that party politics and ideological stances were neglected. The Adams family embraced Robert M. La Follette’s progressive vision, which first found expression in the Republican Party but eventually served as the basis for the Progressive Party that broke the grip of the two major parties in the mid-1930s. My great-grandfather, who served for many years as village president of Blue River, filled his fall days and nights with campaigning for “Fighting Bob” and various and sundry other La Follettes, and for his radical friend John Blaine, the three-term governor of Wisconsin and U.S. senator who hailed from down the road in Boscobel.
But on Election Day, the campaigning ended, and Kitty and her friends took charge. They oversaw the voting and the counting of the ballots, and no one messed with them. They arrived early, got the poll lists and the stacks of ballots and the ballot box in place, and then opened the doors for a long day of democracy. It was never all that busy in Blue River, There was plenty of time to talk about farm prices and work, weather and grandchildren.
My great-grandmother wasn’t about to give up on the social event of the season. So, after she came up to Madison, she would always head home for the primaries and general elections of the spring and fall. After she had settled in as a permanent resident of Madison’s east side, she was informed that she shouldn’t be running elections in Blue River. Fair enough, she said. Then Kitty would just head back to the village hall and hang out with her friends on Election Day.
I thought of all this family lore as I was preparing to vote in this year’s bitterly contested presidential election. I started writing in March about the threat to democracy that the coronavirus pandemic posed, publishing some of the first articles on the need to improve structures for voting by mail. Throughout this fall’s election season, I’ve been an ardent advocate for making it easy for everyone to vote in the way that is healthiest, safest and easiest for them. I’ve helped friends with busy schedules and family members with preexisting conditions to navigate the absentee voting process. And, of course, I’ve been furious with the partisan machinations of President Trump and the right-wing partisans who have sought to make that process more difficult — with legal challenges to voting rights that are best understood as voter suppression.
But, like my great-grandmother, my grandmother and my mother, I have always delighted in the rituals of Election Day. So, despite it all, I headed over to Lapham School on Tuesday, where my daughter Whitman, Kitty Levake Adams’s great-great-granddaughter, was working the polls. And I thought of one of my favorite poems by my daughter’s literary namesake:
Election Day, November, 1884
If I should need to name, O Western World, your powerfulest scene and show,
'Twould not be you, Niagara—nor you, ye limitless prairies—nor your huge rifts of canyons, Colorado,
Nor you, Yosemite—nor Yellowstone, with all its spasmic geyser-loops ascending to the skies, appearing and disappearing,
Nor Oregon's white cones—nor Huron's belt of mighty lakes—nor Mississippi's stream:
—This seething hemisphere's humanity, as now, I'd name—the still small voice vibrating—America's choosing day,
(The heart of it not in the chosen—the act itself the main, the quadriennial choosing,)
The stretch of North and South arous'd—sea-board and inland—Texas to Maine—the Prairie States—Vermont, Virginia, California,
The final ballot-shower from East to West—the paradox and conflict,
The countless snow-flakes falling—(a swordless conflict,
Yet more than all Rome's wars of old, or modern Napoleon's:) the peaceful choice of all,
Or good or ill humanity—welcoming the darker odds, the dross:
—Foams and ferments the wine? it serves to purify—while the heart pants, life glows:
These stormy gusts and winds waft precious ships,
Swell'd Washington's, Jefferson's, Lincoln's sails.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
