Fifty years ago, a lawyer from Milwaukee and a civil rights leader from Atlanta commandeered the Democratic National Convention on behalf of economic justice, racial justice and peace. And it was wonderful.
After suffering too many setbacks in their drive to bring the ideals of the civil rights and anti-war movements into their party, the most determined delegates to the 1968 convention in Chicago decided to make one last stand for a new politics. They tried to nominate for the vice presidency of the United States a 28-year-old Georgia state legislator who had already battled and beaten the segregationists and the militarists.
Julian Bond, a co-founder of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (who would go on to chair the board of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), had fought his way onto the floor of the most contentious convention in the party’s history. And in the waning hours of the tumultuous Aug. 26-29 convention, he was at the center of an exquisite (if all too brief) uprising against the old politics.
Bond’s civil rights activism in Georgia (where it took a Supreme Court order to get him seated in a legislative chamber still dominated by segregationists) had identified him in the minds of student activists, civil rights advocates, and anti-war campaigners nationwide as a Democrat who was willing to battle party elders on matters of principle. His stature rose as the 1968 convention approached and he led a successful challenge to the seating of Georgia’s segregationist-led delegation.
The seating of Bond and members of Georgia’s multiracial “Loyal National Democrats” delegation marked a rare win for delegates who had come to the convention as supporters of the liberal candidacies of Eugene McCarthy and George McGovern (who had stepped in as a candidate after the assassination of Bobby Kennedy). As Chicago authorities attacked student demonstrations outside the convention hall, party elites rejected an anti-war “peace plank” and then nominated Vice President Hubert Humphrey for the presidency — rejecting McCarthy and McGovern.
Instead of seeking to balance the party November ticket by selecting a running mate who was identified with the anti-war movement, Humphrey selected Edmund Muskie, a cautious senator from Maine. As an alternative to Muskie and complacency, Bond agreed to have his name placed in nomination by the Wisconsin delegation, which included some of the most ardent supporters of McCarthy’s candidacy.
A Milwaukee lawyer who had been active in the civil rights and anti-war movements, Ted Warshafsky, grabbed a microphone and declared: “I rise with a voice that has become hoarse in the exercise of democracy. I rise on behalf of the state of Wisconsin to offer a name in nomination.”
The convention erupted in loud applause as the chairman asked if the Wisconsinite wanted to speak from the podium.
“Mr. Chairman,” replied Warshafsky, “I appreciate your courtesy, but we of Wisconsin have stood with the people throughout this convention. We would just as soon be on the floor now.”
The applause grew louder as Warshafsky continued.
“Mr. Chairman,” he said, “we of Wisconsin as Democrats who are interested not only in what the party is but in what the party is to become if it will truly live up to the promise of the movie that we saw on that screen tonight (recalling Bobby Kennedy), if we will truly live up to the inspirational promise that Senators McCarthy and McGovern have given to this convention and this country, if it will truly make the American dream a reality not only for affluent delegates but for the young people who march in the parks looking for quality in life …”
“I could talk on for half an hour about the man that we are going to put in nomination,” continued Warshafsky. “But I think that our positions are eminently clear to this convention and the American people. So I will say as simply and as sincerely (as I can) on behalf of my delegation that we wish to offer in nomination the wave of the future. It may be a symbolic nomination tonight but it may not be symbolic four years hence. We offer in nomination with the greatest pleasure the name of Julian Bond.”
The convention erupted in cheers for Bond, even as it was pointed out that, at 28, he was seven years too young to serve as vice president.
CBS correspondent Dan Rather found the legislator on the floor.
“Now, what’s at work here?” asked Rather. “Wisconsin has placed your name in nomination for what purpose?”
“Well,” replied Bond, “I would hope it’s because they think I would make a good vice president. I think it’s also to get an opportunity to address this body and — through the medium of television — other people in the nation about some of the issues that are not being discussed here.”
Rather: “Which are?”
Bond: “Which are poverty, racism, war. There really has not been a great deal of free discussion about them I don’t think.”
It was not to be. The effort to nominate Bond unraveled because of the legislator’s age and because of the determination of party leaders to keep tight control of the process. (Muskie was nominated, though Bond finished second with 48.5 votes.)
Bond did not get to deliver the speech he proposed. The convention did not recognize, let alone live up to, the promise of the insurgent campaigns of 1968. And the Democratic Party still wrestles with the issues of poverty and racism and war that animated the dissidents of 1968.
But for a brief shining moment 50 years ago, at a national party convention that produced a fair share of heartbreak and disappointment, a lawyer from Wisconsin and a legislator from Georgia broke the rules and reminded the world that a deeper and more visionary politics was (and is) possible.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
