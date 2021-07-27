John Nichols: What Wisconsin taught Henry David Thoreau about apples

Embarking from Concord in mid-May with his 17-year-old traveling companion, Horace Mann Jr., Thoreau made his way to East Dubuque, Illinois, and then boated up the Mississippi to St. Paul. Over the next several weeks, the author and young Mann explored the region with Minnesota state geologist Charles Anderson. Late in June, as summer came on, Thoreau and Mann began their trip back to Concord. They took a boat down to Prairie du Chien and boarded a train. After traveling along the Wisconsin River, they made their way to Madison and then on to Milwaukee before boarding a lake ferry to Michigan and the east.

It was on this journey, the longest of his life, that Thoreau made many of the observations — and undoubtedly drew many of the insights — that inspired “Wild Apples.” Though the essay draws most deeply from his wanders around Concord and up along the pastures of Nobscot Hill in the New England region that so stimulated him, Thoreau writes in “Wild Apples” that, “I never saw the Crab-Apple till May, 1861.”