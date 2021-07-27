John Nichols: What Wisconsin taught Henry David Thoreau about apples

Henry David Thoreau completed his brilliant essay “Wild Apples” in the last year of his life. Richly observed, poetic and philosophical, his dissertation on uncultivated varietals concludes that: “There is thus about all natural products a certain volatile and ethereal quality which represents their highest value, and which cannot be vulgarized, or bought and sold. No mortal has ever enjoyed the perfect flavor of any fruit, and only the god-like among men begin to taste its ambrosial qualities. For nectar and ambrosia are only those fine flavors of every earthly fruit which our coarse palates fail to perceive, — just as we occupy the heaven of the gods without knowing, it.”
Thoreau’s reflection on wild apples drew on many sources of inspiration — including, it can reasonably be suggested, Wisconsin.
In the spring of 1861, on the last great journey of his life, Thoreau traveled from his home in Concord, Massachusetts, to St. Paul, Minnesota.
Suffering from what was then referred to as “consumption” and what we now know as tuberculosis — a condition that had plagued him to varying degrees since his college days at Harvard — Thoreau researched locations where he might travel to recuperate and determined that, “It will be most expedient for me to try the air of Minnesota, say somewhere about St. Paul’s.” In those days, recalls a review of the trek published by the Mayo Clinic, “Minnesota was a sparsely populated ‘frontier’ state, and the bracing continental climate of the Northern Plains was considered health-promoting.”
Embarking from Concord in mid-May with his 17-year-old traveling companion, Horace Mann Jr., Thoreau made his way to East Dubuque, Illinois, and then boated up the Mississippi to St. Paul. Over the next several weeks, the author and young Mann explored the region with Minnesota state geologist Charles Anderson. Late in June, as summer came on, Thoreau and Mann began their trip back to Concord. They took a boat down to Prairie du Chien and boarded a train. After traveling along the Wisconsin River, they made their way to Madison and then on to Milwaukee before boarding a lake ferry to Michigan and the east.
It was on this journey, the longest of his life, that Thoreau made many of the observations — and undoubtedly drew many of the insights — that inspired “Wild Apples.” Though the essay draws most deeply from his wanders around Concord and up along the pastures of Nobscot Hill in the New England region that so stimulated him, Thoreau writes in “Wild Apples” that, “I never saw the Crab-Apple till May, 1861.”
“I had heard of it through (French botanist André) Michaux; but more modern botanists, so far as I know, have not treated it as of any peculiar importance. Thus it was a half-fabulous tree to me. I contemplated a pilgrimage to the ‘Glades,’ a portion of Pennsylvania where it was said to grow to perfection,” Thoreau wrote in his essay. “I thought of sending to a nursery for it, but doubted if they had it, or would distinguish it from European varieties. At last I had occasion to go to Minnesota, and on entering Michigan I began to notice from the cars a tree with handsome rose-colored flowers. At first I thought it some variety of thorn; but it was not long before the truth flashed on me, that this was my long-sought Crab-Apple.”
Thoreau describes a somewhat frustrating search for “the Crab-Apple” in Minnesota, “near its northern limit.” But surely he must have observed them more thoroughly in the more temperate climes of southern Wisconsin. “No doubt, while traveling through Wisconsin he observed additional clusters of wild apples,” writes author R. Bruce Allison in “Every Root an Anchor: Wisconsin’s Famous and Historic Trees” (Wisconsin Historical Society). “These discoveries provided some thoughts for an essay entitled “Wild Apples,” written upon his return to New England and shortly before his death in 1862. In this essay Thoreau described the fight of the wild apple for survival from browsing cows and the encroachment of civilization.”
I share Allison’s confidence that there was some Wisconsin influence running through the finest lines of “Wild Apples,” where Thoreau ruminates on the hearty character of the fruit — and that of the most adventurous humans.
“Through what hardships it may attain to bear a sweet fruit!” he writes. “Though somewhat small, it may prove equal, if not superior, in flavor to that which has grown in a garden, — will perchance be all the sweeter and more palatable for the very difficulties it has had to contend with. Who knows but this chance wild fruit, planted by a cow or a bird on some remote and rocky hill-side, where it is as yet unobserved by man, may be the choicest of all its kind, and foreign potentates shall hear of it, and royal societies seek to propagate it, though the virtues of the perhaps truly crabbed owner of the soil may never be heard of, — at least, beyond the limits of his village?”
Indeed, Thoreau tells us: “Every wild-apple shrub excites our expectation thus, somewhat as every wild child. It is, perhaps, a prince in disguise. What a lesson to man! So are human beings, referred to the highest standard, the celestial fruit which they suggest and aspire to bear, browsed on by fate; and only the most persistent and strongest genius defends itself and prevails, sends a tender scion upward at last, and drops its perfect fruit on the ungrateful earth. Poets and philosophers and statesmen thus spring up in the country pastures, and outlast the hosts of unoriginal men.”
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
