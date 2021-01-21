John Nichols: What Kamala Harris, Liz Cheney and Stacey Abrams have in common: Madison

“I was born in Madison, Wisconsin, before my family moved South,” recalled the voter-rights champion, whose mother was studying for a master's degree in library science at the University of Wisconsin when Abrams was born on Dec. 9, 1973. “For three years of my life, I lived in Wisconsin and I remember two things; I remember cheese curds and I remember being cold.”

Abrams’s younger sister, federal Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, was also born in Madison. Her father, a college track star, once tried out for the Green Bay Packers. Both of her parents, the Rev. Robert Abrams and the Rev. Carolyn Abrams, became United Methodist pastors in Mississippi and then Georgia. Yet, Stacey Abrams has remained highly engaged with Wisconsin, keeping a close eye on voting rights issues in the state. When we discussed her work with the group Fair Fight recently, she spoke about her frustration at the refusal of Republican legislators and the conservative majority on the state Supreme Court to delay Wisconsin’s 2020 spring election — as other states had — because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was horrifying. It was anti-American. It was mean and callous. But it was also an example of how vital the work that not only Fair Fight 2020 but other organizations are doing, how vital it is to our nation's future,” Abrams, who noted that she still has family members who live in Wisconsin, said. And, of course, that she was calling out the Republicans “as someone born in Wisconsin.”

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising. Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

