John Nichols: What happened in Atlanta was a racist, xenophobic and sexist hate crime

Trump was voted out of office on Nov. 3. But, as state Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, said, “We may have elected a new president, but (the) horrific terror attack in Georgia reminds us that the dark shadow cast by four years of racist rhetoric and repeated scapegoating of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders is still hanging over us.”

This reality puts several duties on those of us who recognize our collectively responsibility to fight the hatred that has endangered so many.

First, we must understand that anti-Asian hate has deep roots in this country. Trump amplified it, but the long history of official abuse began long before he entered the White House. As with so many other forms of systemic racism, this bias is woven into our language, our institutions and our politics. There needs to be so much more education, in our schools and in our communities, about the history of what Asian Americans have contributed to the making of this country.