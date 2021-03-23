John Nichols: What happened in Atlanta was a racist, xenophobic and sexist hate crime

Trevor Noah cut through the cruel doublespeak that has warped conversations since last week's murders of Asian American women in Atlanta shocked the nation and the world.
When the white gunman who is alleged to have murdered eight people claimed the killings weren’t racially motivated, and when authorities seemed to entertain the notion that this might be the case, the “Daily Show” host responded with the clarity that is required in moments like this.
"Your murders speak louder than your words," Noah said. "Don't tell me that this thing had nothing to do with race, even if the shooter said that. He thinks it had to do with his sex addiction. This guy blamed a specific race of people for his problems and then murdered them because of it. If that's not racism then the word has no meaning."
Racist words and deeds have meaning, and they have profound consequences — especially when they come in the context of a horrifying wave of violence directed at Asian Americans.
Legal experts such as National Bar Association president C.K. Hoffler make a convincing argument that the shootings in Atlanta meet the legal standard for a hate crime. They also meet the broader standard for discussions of how racist, xenophobic and sexist hatred manifests itself in a country where we have seen too many examples of how brutal language can incite and inspire brutal violence.
What happened in the Atlanta area on March 16 was nightmarish. A 21-year-old gunman, who reportedly purchased the murder weapon just hours before he started shooting, killed seven women — Xiaojie Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; Soon C. Park, 74; Hyun J. Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; Yong A. Yue, 63; and Delaina Yaun, 33 — and one man, Paul Andre Michels, 54, at three spas. He was on his way to kill more when he was apprehended.
Yet, as overwhelming as the news form Atlanta was, it was not entirely surprising to civil rights activists, who for months had been raising the alarm about violence targeting Asian Americans. President Joe Biden had even focused on the issue in his recent address to the nation. And APIDA (Asian Pacific Islander Desi American) community leaders had been pleading for action to address the threats — and the acts of violence — that have increased exponentially since Donald Trump and his allies began referring to COVID-19 as the “China virus.”
On the morning after the killings in the Atlanta area, state Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, said, “Last night, we saw how dangerous racist rhetoric can lead to the loss of APIDA (Asian Pacific Islander Desi American) lives. Nearly 4,000 hate incidents have been reported since March as Asians and Asian Americans have been scapegoated for the COVID-19 pandemic. Anti-Asian hate has been sown, grown, and then exacerbated by an administration desperate to place the blame of their inadequacies on innocent people.”
Trump was voted out of office on Nov. 3. But, as state Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, said, “We may have elected a new president, but (the) horrific terror attack in Georgia reminds us that the dark shadow cast by four years of racist rhetoric and repeated scapegoating of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders is still hanging over us.”
This reality puts several duties on those of us who recognize our collectively responsibility to fight the hatred that has endangered so many.
First, we must understand that anti-Asian hate has deep roots in this country. Trump amplified it, but the long history of official abuse began long before he entered the White House. As with so many other forms of systemic racism, this bias is woven into our language, our institutions and our politics. There needs to be so much more education, in our schools and in our communities, about the history of what Asian Americans have contributed to the making of this country.
Second, we must stand in solidarity with the people who have been the targets of hatred and violence as hundreds of Wisconsinites did that Thursday when they joined the downtown Madison March for Asian American Lives, which was organized by local activists and the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s BIPOC Coalition. At the rally, Brenda Yang, who works with the Hmong Institute, welcomed the crowd with a vital message: “Racism is not something new to Asians. We have felt its sting since the inception of this country. So words like, ‘It was not a racial attack,’ only continue to undermine our existence and (perpetuate) the narrative that we are perpetual foreigners. I tell you: I am not a foreigner here.”
Third, our leaders must address not just hate crimes but the political posturing that has the potential to inspire them. Hong and state Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, took a first step in this right direction last week, when they proposed a joint resolution in the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly condemning violence against the APIDA community.
There will need to be many more steps. We must make take them together, with an understanding that identifying and addressing systemic racism, sexism and xenophobia — with robust hate-crime legislation, investigations and prosecutions, new education initiatives and a deeper commitment to economic and social and racial justice — is not something we do as a favor to a victimized community. It is work that all of us are called to engage in, as part of the struggle for the just and equitable society that Wisconsin, and America, must be.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
