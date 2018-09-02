Labor Day is the traditional starting point for the fall election season and, once upon a time, both major parties competed for the support of labor unions and their members. Now that has changed, with rough results for Wisconsin and other states that suffer from wage stagnation even as the economy is supposedly booming.
Union membership has always been associated with economic advancement, and it still is. Unfortunately, unions have been attacked by Republican zealots like Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who seek to undermine institutions that challenge corporate power. Democrats tend to be friendlier to unions but, too frequently, they are fair-weather friends who talk a good game but fail at critical moments to fight for labor rights.
This is bad for individual workers, and for the long-term health of the economy in states such as Wisconsin.
As the Financial Times business daily noted last year, “Labor unions in America get a bad rap. In Europe, they are viewed as an important part of the overall economic landscape, and a key reason wages have remained high in the face of global competition. Sadly, in the U.S., employers typically see unions as sclerotic enforcers of rigid and antiquated rules, entities to be squashed rather than worked with. Donald Trump certainly agrees. Getting rid of what’s left of the American labor movement has been a public goal of his... Meanwhile, Democrats failed to even mention the word union in their new ‘Better Deal’ economic plan…”
As Wisconsin Democrats mount their most serious challenge yet to Walker, they need to go big in their support of unions. It is not enough to tepidly suggest that they might undo the worst of Walker’s policies. They have to undo the legacy of neglect that weakened unions even before Walker launched his Act 10 assault on public-employee unions and his so-called “right-to-work” attack on private-sector unions and their members.
To his credit, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Tony Evers gets specific on labor issues. “Tony opposes Act 10, right-to-work and changes made by the GOP to Wisconsin’s prevailing wage laws,” his campaign declares. “He also would support repealing legislation that eliminates the opportunity for local communities to pass living wages and other pro-worker protection policies.”
The party’s nominee for lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes, links his achievements to the fact that he was “raised in a middle-class union household.”
“I am running for lieutenant governor to continue amplifying the collective voices of workers organizing to build power and raise wages,” says Barnes. “Wisconsin deserves leaders who will stand in solidarity with workers. During the Fight for Fifteen, I was grateful for the opportunity to march the picket lines alongside low-wage workers and speak out at rallies demanding $15 as a wage floor for all workers. As lieutenant governor, I will both push legislation to improve the standard of living for all workers and show up to march the picket line when workers make the call.”
Barnes is on message. Wisconsin needs elected officials who will stand in solidarity with unions because economic realities cannot be denied: The surest way to achieve high wages in the face of global competition is to build and maintain strong unions.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
