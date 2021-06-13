John Nichols: Vulture capitalists are preying on jobs in Janesville

The story of Wisconsin and other Great Lakes states over the past three decades has been one of deindustrialization. Cynical politicians from both parties claimed that “free trade” agreements would bring jobs and prosperity. But that was always a lie. The North American Free Trade Agreement and similar deals were crafted by Wall Street interests to enrich investors at the expense of workers, communities and the environment.

As part of a global race to the bottom presided over by Democratic and Republican presidents, once thriving industrial centers have been hollowed out as production has been offshored to wherever wages are lowest and environmental protections are weakest. Janesville has been hit particularly hard. Over the several years, the southern Wisconsin city of 64,000 has lost iconic employers such as General Motors and Parker Pen — and thousands of family-supporting union jobs.

Yet Janesville has remained a manufacturing town.